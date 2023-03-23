Seven former Missouri players are set to work out at Missouri's Pro Day, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Devine Pavilion in Columbia.
Among the seven, only defensive end Isaiah McGuire is projected to be drafted. Most predict McGuire, the only Tiger invited to the NFL scouting combine, to be picked around the fourth round of the draft in late April.
Two other Tigers — safety Martez Manuel and defensive end DJ Coleman — are projected to be priority undrafted free agents with a chance to make a roster come August.
Long snapper Jake Hoffman, kickoff specialist Sean Koetting, wide receiver Barrett Banister and tight end Kibet Chepyator will look to impress scouts as well.
The 2023 NFL draft begins April 27 in Kansas City.