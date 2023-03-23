Isaiah McGuire (copy)

Isaiah McGuire

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Seven former Missouri players are set to work out at Missouri's Pro Day, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Devine Pavilion in Columbia.

Among the seven, only defensive end Isaiah McGuire is projected to be drafted. Most predict McGuire, the only Tiger invited to the NFL scouting combine, to be picked around the fourth round of the draft in late April.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you