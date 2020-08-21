In the past, Missouri football has been known for its pass rush.
Markus Golden, Charles Harris, Aldon Smith and a slew of other former Tigers were all NFL-bound because they showed they could get to the quarterback.
However, in recent years, the pass rush has been less impactful for Missouri. Just last season, Missouri tallied 19 sacks. The mark clearly left room for improvement in 2020.
Although, sack totals appear to be the final link in a complete pass rush according to defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
"Obviously, we didn't get as many sacks from a statistical standpoint as we would have liked to from last year," he said Friday. "We got a lot of hits on the quarterback. And we were ranked pretty high in pass defense and those all tie together.
"So even though we may not have gotten a guy down, we definitely influenced and affected the quarterback last season."
According to defensive line coach Brick Haley, Missouri's goal is to get two sacks for every 12 pass attempts. Last season, opponents attempted 348 passes against the Tigers. At that rate, Missouri's goal would've been, at the least, 58 sacks.
And while they may not have met that mark in 2019, they may be on the fast track to meeting it in 2020.
"Man, I wish you guys could come to practice," senior defensive end Tre Williams told reporters Friday. "We're getting about six sacks a practice. A practice!"
Although his philosophy prioritizes playing the run first, Haley noted that doesn't mean the pass rush and sack production are any less important.
"I think you got to look at it because it's an important part of the game," he said.
To improve this year, the former LSU and Texas assistant coach said his position group needs to play with more intensity, getting off blocks faster while remaining solid on technique and fundamentals.
Another spot that perhaps looks bleaker on paper for MU's defensive line is personnel turnover. While Jordan Elliott was lost to the NFL Draft in April, the defensive line returns several players, including eight seniors.
"The younger guys are older now and then the older guys are vets and pretty savvy," Walters said.
Most notably, the lifeblood of last year's pass rush, Kobie Whiteside, returns as a likely starter at nose guard. He led the Tigers with 6.5 sacks for 51 yards (that's about 7.8 yards a sack) last season.
Whiteside has always been recognized as a fairly quiet member of the defense. Haley noted Friday that the senior has been "working his butt off, but he's not a vocal leader."
However, Williams said that, while Whiteside does lead by example, he's grown as a communicator this offseason. In fact, him and 2019 All-American Nick Bolton are the two best communicators, Williams said.
"That's a really big jump for Kobie because he's really quiet," Williams said. "It's been helpful, you know what I mean? It's not just me leading the younger guys or Chris Turner talking to the younger guys. It's actually Kobie leading some guys too and that's really big."
Whiteside appears to be communicating off the field, too. He mentioned earlier this week that he's trying to educate his position group on safety protocols in the midst of a pandemic by talking in group chats, reading the Washington Post and passing along articles and information.
The senior, who was named to the Nagurski and Outland Trophy watchlists this summer, also knows how he wants to improve his play this fall.
"I'm trying to be more of a technician," Whiteside said Tuesday. "When it comes down to pass rush, I found my best four moves. (I'm) trying to refine them every day during practice, keep trying and keep trying, so I can become a better pass rusher."
Whiteside isn't the only senior who could stand out on the D-line this year. Turner and Williams, both defensive ends, are likely starters. The duo combined for 9 quarterback hits and 3 sacks in 2019.
Whiteside also mentioned seniors Akial Byers and Markell Utsey as linemen set to make an impact this year, and Sci Martin is another senior who was mentioned by head coach Eli Drinkwitz as a possible next man up Tuesday.
There's also a slew of younger linemen who could step up this season.
"I think there's some older guys that think that they got things wrapped up and these younger guys are pushing them," Haley said. "So they're going to have to continue to up their game every day."
Of them, sophomore Isaiah McGuire has been noted by several players and coaches.
Haley said he's both versatile and a "smart kid," picking up schemes and blocking assignments. Whiteside said he'll be a "big surprise" and Williams called him "something serious," noting significant improvement. Another sophomore of note is Darius Robinson, who Whiteside mentioned as a potential breakout candidate. Haley also said Robinson has made "great improvement."
Freshman Johnny Walker has been recognized as fast off the edge, too. Turner said Walker is possibly the fastest defensive lineman on the team. He also noted freshman Montra Edwards' strength Tuesday.
"They all bring something different to the table, but I feel like each and every one of the younger players are gonna be really good one day here," Turner said.