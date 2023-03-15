Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia waits to catch a snap during practice (copy)

Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia waits for a snap during practice March 9 at Devine Pavilion in Columbia. The transfer from Miami has been taking a majority of the snaps with the first team as Brady Cook and Sam Horn recover from injuries.

 Morgan Williams/Missourian

To open his media availability Wednesday morning, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz listed several players he feels have stood out throughout spring practice.

The first among them: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who broke out this past season as a redshirt sophomore with 12 pass breakups. Rakestraw, Drinkwitz believes, has shown the focus necessary to be even better in 2023 — a year in which Rakestraw would like to become a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

