To open his media availability Wednesday morning, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz listed several players he feels have stood out throughout spring practice.
The first among them: cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who broke out this past season as a redshirt sophomore with 12 pass breakups. Rakestraw, Drinkwitz believes, has shown the focus necessary to be even better in 2023 — a year in which Rakestraw would like to become a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.
“You can tell he’s determined to accomplish what he wants to accomplish,” Drinkwitz said. “He has a lot of attention to detail. Whether it’s in individuals, one-on-ones or perimeter drill, I think he’s doing a really nice job.”
Most of the players Drinkwitz highlighted play defense, a unit he said has “dominated” spring camp. That was the expectation, as the defense returns significantly more starters and doesn’t have to learn a new system. They were also the much stronger side of the ball last year.
Up front, Jayden Jernigan and Darius Robinson have impressed coaches, with Jernigan “changing his body in a positive way” to work toward being more effective at the three-technique spot. That likely means adding muscle, as the knock on Jernigan last season was that he was undersized.
On the back end, Jaylon Carlies has improved his tackling, specifically taking the correct angles. That had been his weak spot through two very productive seasons at free safety.
In terms of younger players, take a look at a “practice players of the day” tweet from the team’s official account, and you’ll likely find junior college transfer linebacker Triston Newson on it. Though seemingly blocked in the starting lineup by Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey, Newson figures to contribute to the Tigers’ special teams right away and will contend to start when Hopper and Bailey eventually leave.
Notably, Drinkwitz also shouted out true freshman defensive end Jahkai Lang.
“An early graduate, he came in and has even gotten some reps with the (starting defensive ends),” Drinkwitz said. “Really impressed with Jahkai and Triston.”
Drinkwitz did mention four offensive players: receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Mookie Cooper, running back Nate Peat and quarterback Jake Garcia.
“(Wease) has been effective throwing the ball vertically downfield,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s made a couple of big-time catches … He’s doing some things that will complement us, allowing him to play outside receiver.”
With Peat, Drinkwitz believes he was trying too hard to impress NFL evaluators on every play this past season. He said Peat, and maybe Drinkwitz himself, placed too high of expectations on the running back in 2022, and he’s benefiting from taking a step back and focusing on his craft.
“I think Nate’s becoming more comfortable with this system, his environment, and taking the pressure off of himself,” Drinkwitz said.
Tigers’ centers underwhelming so far
Here’s the bad news. Drinkwitz is unenthused with the way Missouri’s competition to start at center has been going.
“We gotta improve, quite honestly,” Drinkwitz said. “We haven’t been consistent enough snapping the football or consistent enough playing physical behind our pads, with the correct pad level.”
The three candidates to start, for now, are Connor Tollison, Bence Polgar and Drake Heismeyer. If they don’t improve soon, Drinkwitz said, the Tigers’ coaching staff might have to see if there’s anyone else along the offensive line who can snap.
“There’s an old adage in baseball that I think applies to football — you’re only as strong as you are up the middle,” Drinkwitz said. “On offense, that’s gonna go with your center and your quarterback.”
Part of the issue, Drinkwitz believes, is that Missouri might not be big enough at center right now. Before the 2022 season started, Drinkwitz said Tollison needed to add weight to be effective in the Southeastern Conference.
“We got to match the intensity of what it’s gonna take to play in the SEC, and we don’t have that right now,” Drinkwitz said.
Quarterback update
Garcia, Drinkwitz said, had his best day of practice Tuesday. The Miami transfer threw multiple touchdown passes, including one in a two-minute drill.
Sam Horn’s status has been updated to “throwing, 100%,” and he should participate in Missouri’s quasi-spring game Saturday. He doesn’t have his full velocity, though, still recovering from the forearm strain he suffered Feb. 25.
“He just doesn’t quite have the distance yet,” Drinkwitz said. “He missed a couple 30, 35-yarders on the move that he’s gotta hit. Hopefully in the next couple days, we’ll get that rolling.”
Given that Horn is still working his way to full-strength and Cook, at least at last update, is still not throwing, Missouri fans will likely have to wait until fall camp at the earliest for any clarity in the ongoing quarterback competition.