One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed.
Dominic Lovett came into spring practice and believed — as opposed to most freshmen, who tend to come in a little timid — that no one could stop him.
“(Chism) said, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna be nice,’” Smith said. “I said, ‘He’s a dog.’”
Smith saw Lovett’s youth, speed and willingness to learn and thought Lovett would be an All-American.
And though it was quieter then, he saw the confidence.
It was the same confidence Missouri’s slot receiver showed at the lectern Saturday, after he went off for seven catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns against Abilene Christian. He was asked what made him such a fit at slot receiver.
“Not to brag, you know — I’m a little shifty,” Lovett said with a smile. “Kinda fast. Kinda got good hands. So when you put those three things together, with the quarterback, boom — you’ve got me.”
Yes, it was Abilene Christian, but Lovett has been doing this all season. He has 16 catches for 274 yards (17.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns, leading the team in every category. Lovett’s 274 yards are more than the next three leading receivers — Barrett Banister, Luther Burden III and Tauskie Dove — combined. They’re also good for No. 2 in the SEC.
A few factors have contributed to Lovett’s breakout year. He’s more outgoing, thanks in part to Burden. He’s a year more experienced and a year more mature. His coaching staff found a consistent role for him, rather than asking him to do too much.
More than anything, though, Lovett was always capable of this. He and the Tigers just unlocked it. And Lovett is here to show that there are multiple young receivers Missouri fans should be excited about.
“I think we’ve always seen it,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We knew he was an electric player. We’ve known that since we’ve been recruiting him. … The young man’s a competitor. And another guy out there that he’s competing with — he’s always competing with himself, but he wants everybody to know he’s from East St. Louis, too.”
Ten times better
Compare Lovett’s gaudy quarter-season numbers to last year: 26 catches for 173 yards and no receiving scores, though he did have one on the ground.
Drinkwitz will often blame himself for Lovett’s underwhelming 2021 season. He tried to move Lovett inside and outside, which he views as putting too much on Lovett’s plate and not letting him focus on what he’s best at: making plays in space.
“Honestly, I’ve been doing this since I was little,” Lovett said. “That vision? That’s just something I like to do when I catch it, ’cause the defense is gonna try to track you from an angle, so if you just cut right back in front of them, it kind of throws them off.”
The solution? Lovett is exclusively a slot receiver this season, and it’s paid dividends.
Though Lovett earned plenty of reps as a true freshman, he finished ninth on the Tigers in receiving. Smith, a former walk-on, was one of the eight who finished with more yards, and he saw how Lovett, a four-star recruit, responded.
“He just wanted to learn, to just develop more,” Smith said. “He really responded really good, kind of just played without complaining, knowing he’s a good guy.”
Still living in Columbia after his playing career with MU ended, Smith worked with the Tigers’ receivers this spring. He could see, even in standard drills six months before the season would start, how much Lovett had improved.
“You just see the intensity,” Smith said. “More intense, faster. Comes out of breaks a lot quicker. More explosive. ... He’s already an explosive guy, but just figuring out little details makes him a 10 times better player.”
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has known Lovett since he came into the program, and he saw the increased intensity in Lovett’s workouts, too. He credits that to Lovett being more mature after a year in the program.
“I saw him come in, just young, inexperienced, a little bit immature, and he’s really grown into this thing,” Cook said. “He takes pride in it. He cares about Mizzou. He cares about winning. Just really impressed with him all around.”
Lovett is also more outgoing, and he says Burden helped him come out of his shell. It showed at the postgame press conference Saturday. Lovett was joking around, laughing, being himself.
“If you don’t break out of that shell, you never know how good you can be, because you’re scared to fail, you’re scared to mess up,” Lovett said. “I used to beat myself up if I didn’t catch a ball or if I didn’t run a good route. But that play’s over with. We’ve gotta go to the next play.”
Safety blanket
In Missouri’s first game of the season, against Louisiana Tech, Cook spun out of the pocket after sensing a cornerback blitz. With the play about to turn into a scramble drill, Cook looked toward the left sideline, and Lovett was there. First down.
The next week, on a drive when Cook had struggled to complete the deep ball all game, he found Lovett down the right sideline and placed the ball in the basket, setting up a field goal.
The week after that, after fielding several questions about the deep ball and if the Tigers could hit it consistently, Cook saw Lovett streaking past the secondary. He lofted it up for his first deep attempt of the game, hit Lovett in stride, and a weight was lifted off the redshirt sophomore’s shoulders.
Is Lovett a safety blanket for Cook?
“Yeah, sure. That’s a cool term,” Cook said. “Yeah, just a great player, great weapon for the offense. When he’s one-on-one with somebody, I try to find him. So, yeah, I like that. Domo: safety blanket.”
Lovett and Cook have been working on that connection for a while, both during and after practice. If they can’t complete a pass at practice, they’ll spend 30 minutes to an hour afterward working on the route in question.
“If we can’t complete a slant, we run that slant three times on each side,” Lovett said. “If we can’t complete a post, we run it three times, until we get it right, until we can get that connection.”
Safety Martez Manuel plays the “star” position for Missouri, so when the 1s match up with the 1s in practice, he’s often face-to-face with Lovett. He has firsthand experience guarding Lovett, and he understands why defensive backs have had a tough time this season.
“Oh, yeah, I’ve seen it from the beginning,” Manuel said. “I’ve seen it from when we used to do routes on air in the summertime. Super fast. He’s just got that ‘it’ factor, and I’m happy that he finally got to show the world what he did.”
What does Manuel mean by the “it” factor?
“His speed, hands, grit,” Manuel said. “I feel like he has a good drive, too. Every time he lines up, he’s trying to win. Stuff like that. To get that in a guy that’s only a sophomore is really hard to get.”
Consistency
Less than a week after spring practice began last year, Lovett earned his number. It’s something every newcomer at Missouri must do, and Lovett did it quicker than most. The first adjective Drinkwitz used to explain why was “consistent.”
More than 18 months later, Drinkwitz was asked about what he saw from Lovett in the offseason that put him in a position to produce.
“I think that consistency that he’s approached every day (with),” Drinkwitz said.
Consistency.
Lovett has changed a lot since he came to Missouri, as he and those around him have said. But the elements that haven’t changed — his work ethic, talent and consistency — have allowed him to become a bona fide weapon for Missouri.
And the sophomore is just getting started.