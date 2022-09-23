One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed.

Dominic Lovett came into spring practice and believed — as opposed to most freshmen, who tend to come in a little timid — that no one could stop him.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

