For 59 minutes, Missouri’s dazzling play-calling and offensive execution were the story.
But for four consecutive plays inside the 1-yard line in the final minute, it was the defense that stepped up.
With Missouri leading 45-41 but LSU sitting at first-and-goal from the 1, the Tigers from Baton Rouge handed it off to running back Tyrion Davis-Price on back-to-back plays. Sophomore safety Martez Manuel stopped him short of the end zone both times.
Following a timeout, Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton — who was playing hurt — read LSU quarterback Myles Brennan’s pass to near perfection, swatting it at the line of scrimmage.
“I saw No. 6 (wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.) line up in the tight end, flanker position,” Bolton said. “I kind of assumed pre-snap that they were going to give him the ball some type of way, whether it be a pop pass, an out route or maybe try to get them on a flip or something like that. Then I saw him fake inside and go back out, so I already knew automatically what it was.”
On the ensuing play, a fourth-and-goal, safety Joshuah Bledsoe broke up the pass to Marshall, sealing the four-point victory over the defending national champion LSU Tigers.
“Our guys didn’t flinch today,” MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “They didn’t flinch after terrible turnovers. They didn’t flinch after getting the ball on the 1-yard line. They didn’t flinch after being down. They just kept fighting. I’m damn proud of this football team.”
The signature win was Drinkwitz’s first at Missouri and the school’s first win over a ranked team at Memorial Stadium since 2013.
Coming into the week, Connor Bazelak was Missouri’s quarterback, and he proved he’ll remain that Saturday. But he wasn’t the first player to receive a snap.
In a two-quarterback set, with quarterback Shawn Robinson in motion, running back Larry Rountree III took the snap and rushed for 3 yards. Three plays later, he took a handoff but pitched it back to Bazelak, who found an open Tauskie Dove for a 58-yard flea-flicker touchdown.
“We knew the past two days that it was going to be in the (opening drive),” Bazalek said. “We wanted to take the ball first to get a lead. It was a great job by the offensive line blocking, and Tauskie made a great play.”
Aggressive offensive play-calling and receiving performances from unlikely contributors were a hallmark of Missouri’s performance Saturday.
Three Missouri receivers, Chance Luper, D’ionte Smith and Micah Wilson, made their first career catches against LSU, with starting receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton out because of COVID-19-related issues.
Luper’s 69-yard catch set up the game-winning touchdown pass, and Wilson hauled in a 41-yard score. Smith, a walk-on, hauled in six passes for 54 yards as well. The three found out earlier this week that they would see an increased role Saturday.
“They got their opportunity, and they stepped up in big moments,” Bazelak said. “I’m just super proud of them, how they played, and they deserve it.”
Missouri’s defense struggled early, as the Tigers from Columbia became the sixth consecutive LSU foe to allow a touchdown to Marshall. He scored his second TD after a failed fake punt pass started LSU in Missouri territory. LSU quarterback Brennan completed eight of his first nine passes for 116 yards on the team’s first two drives.
Running back Tyler Badie added a 29-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter, and the shootout was well under way.
In the second quarter, Missouri’s defense rebounded, forcing LSU to punt. But the first of two muffed punts by Kris Abrams-Draine in the quarter set up another touchdown for LSU.
Missouri’s offensive line was solid all night, allowing just one sack, but it resulted in a strip sack deep inside MU territory. Missouri’s defense held, and LSU kicker Cade York made his first of three field goals. The defense didn’t allow a third-down conversion, with LSU going 0-for-10 on the afternoon, a major improvement for Missouri from its losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
“I thought we did a nice job getting pressure,” Drinkwitz said. “Our man-to-man coverage held up. Coach (Walters) did a nice job mixing in man zone and keeping them off balance.”
Missouri got pressure despite being without the team’s leader in sacks from 2019 in Kobie Whiteside, who was ruled out before the game with a right leg injury.
After falling behind 24-14, Bazelak found his rhythm. He completed 15 consecutive passes, a streak that lasted from 4:49 remaining in the second quarter until the start of the fourth. He dialed up big throw after big throw against the LSU defense, completing 29 of 34 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
“He played his butt off today,” Rountree said. “I expected that from him. It doesn’t surprise me, because I know what he can do, and this is not even the tip of the iceberg for him.”
With LSU leading 41-38 with a little more than seven minutes remaining, defensive lineman Tre Williams blocked a York field goal with his helmet, and Missouri took over.
“Yeah, I’ve got a big head,” Williams said following the game.
Bazelak marched 77 yards down the field and found tight end Niko Hea for a 5-yard score.
“It wasn’t 100% how we designed it to end up, but Niko just found an opening in the defense,” Bazelak said. “I just kind of had to put it on him low and just kind of put it in his stomach, so only where he could catch it.”
Missouri hosts Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday for homecoming.