For 59 minutes, Missouri’s dazzling play calling and offensive execution were the story.
But for four consecutive plays inside the 1-yard line in the final minute, it was the defense that stepped up.
With Missouri leading 45-41 but LSU sitting at first-and-goal from the 1, the Tigers from Baton Rouge handed it off to Ty Davis-Price on back-to-back plays. Sophomore safety Martez Manuel stopped him short of the end zone on both, though.
Following a timeout, Nick Bolton read Myles Brennan’s pass and swatted it at the line of scrimmage. On fourth-and-goal, safety Joshuah Bledsoe broke up the pass to Terrace Marshall Jr., sealing the four-point victory over the defending national champion LSU Tigers.
Connor Bazelak is Missouri’s quarterback, and he proved that Saturday. But he wasn’t the first player to receive a snap.
In a two-quarterback set, with Shawn Robinson in motion, Larry Rountree III took the snap and rushed for 3 yards. Three plays later, he took the handoff but pitched it back to Bazelak, who found an open Tauskie Dove for a flea-flicker 58-yard touchdown.
Aggressive offensive play-calling and receiving performances from unlikely contributors like on that play were a hallmark of Missouri's performance Saturday.
Three Missouri receivers, Chance Luper, D’ionte Smith and Micah Wilson, made their first career catches against LSU, with starting graduate transfer receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton out because of COVID-19-related issues.
Missouri’s defense struggled early, as the Tigers from Columbia became the sixth consecutive LSU foe to allow a touchdown to Terrace Marshall Jr. He scored his second TD after a failed fake punt pass started LSU in Missouri territory. LSU quarterback Brennan completed eight of his first nine passes for 116 yards on the team’s first two drives.
Tyler Badie added a 29-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter, and the shootout was well under way.
In the second quarter, Missouri’s defense rebounded, forcing its first LSU punt. But the first of two muffed punts by Kris Abrams-Draine in the quarter set up another touchdown for LSU.
Missouri’s offensive line was solid all night, allowing just one sack, but it came on a strip sack deep inside MU territory. The MU defense held, and Cade York made his first of three field goals. The defense didn’t allow a third-down conversion, with LSU going 0-for-10 on the afternoon, a major improvement for Missouri from its losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
Bazelak found his rhythm, completing 15 consecutive passes, a streak that lasted from 4:49 remaining in the second quarter until the start of the fourth.
With LSU leading by three, Isaiah McGuire blocked a York field goal and Bazelak marched the team down the field and found tight end Niko Hea for a 5-yard score.
Even before Missouri took the field against LSU for its rescheduled 11 a.m. kickoff in Columbia because of Hurricane Delta, its first game was unlike any it has seen this season.
In addition to the two graduate transfers, fellow receiver Dominic Gicinto and three contributors on the Missouri defense were out with COVID-related issues. Defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson were also ruled out before the game with injuries.