Eliah Drinkwitz was given the tough task of piecing together a recruiting class in only two months after he was hired in December.
As signing day nears, the coach has gained steam as the finish line of Wednesday’s signing day nears with five commitments in the last nine days. That brings the total to 17 players who will join Missouri next fall.
Here’s the breakdown of Missouri’s recruiting class going into signing day:
The signees
Brady Cook, Elijah Young, Jay Maclin, Damon Hazelton, Harrison Mevis, Javian Hester, Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters, Benjamin Key, Jaylon Carlies, Will Norris and Tyler Jones have signed thus far.
Eliah Drinkwitz has 12 players officially added to the team for next season. Six of them — Cook, Hazelton, Young, Maclin, Key and Mevis — have already enrolled and will participate in spring practice while the rest of the signees will join Missouri in the fall.
Hazelton, a transfer from Virginia Tech, offers the Tigers an experienced receiver after the unit struggled a season ago. Hazelton was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2018.
Kickers are rarely in the spotlight, but that’s the position of Missouri’s highest-profile recruit in this cycle. Mevis is the second-ranked kicker and 10th-ranked punter in this year’s class according to Kohl’s Kicking and made all six of his kicks in this year’s Under Armor All-American game.
Drinkwitz had work to do to retain the class left by Barry Odom, but he managed to keep some of the higher-profile recruits on board with Elijah Young and Cook.
Cook, a three-star quarterback from Saint Louis, threw for 3,194 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior and was one of Missouri’s first commits for the class in September 2018.
“He’s a guy that jumps out to me that is an all-time quarterback,” quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan said. “Whether he’s out there or going through workouts, it’s in his blood.”
Young, a running back from Knoxville, Tennessee, was the Class 5A Mr. Football in Tennessee and earned All-State honors after rushing for 2,170 yards and 39 touchdowns in his senior season. The 5-foot-9 running back has quick feet, good hands and can move in the open field.
“Boy, he can make you miss,” running backs coach Curtis Luper said. “You know, and that’s the No. 1 prerequisite, especially in this league, you’ve got to make the first defender miss. He did it in high school, he should be able to do it here.”
Key is a defensive end from East Los Angeles College who is a top-100 junior college prospect and joins Saint Louis-bred offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters as Missouri’s signees in the trenches.
Hester is the only four-star recruit on the board for Missouri next season. The receiver from Tulsa is a deep ball threat who averaged 28.5 yards per catch as a senior. He joins Jay Maclin, cousin of Missouri alum and former Kansas City Chief Jeremy Maclin, and Jaylon Carlies as the three signees in a class with five receivers.
Linebacker and Rock Bridge graduate Will Norris and safety Tyler Jones are the other two defensive signees. Norris is the only Columbia based player in the class and Jones is a 3-star recruit from Winter Gardens, Florida.
The commits
Montra Edwards, Kris Abrams-Draine, Johnny Walker, Chance Luper and Dylan Spencer have committed.
These are the players who aren’t officially with the Tigers but will more than likely join the team in the fall. They could make a last-second decision to spurn the Tigers, but all signs point to them inking their letter of intent on Wednesday.
Luper is the son of new running backs coach Curtis Luper and was previously a Boise State commit. Abrams-Draine is the final receiver in the class and is a 3-star recruit from Spanish Fort, Alabama.
Edwards committed to Missouri on Aug. 13, but decommitted five days later before deciding to stick with the Tigers on Jan. 7. Edwards is a three-star defensive tackle who spurned Auburn and Florida among other suitors. Johnny Walker is a three-star edge rusher from Tampa, Florida.
Dylan Spencer is Missouri’s newest recruit, pledging to the Tigers on Sunday, and has football pedigree. His cousin, Chris Spencer, was a first-round NFL draft pick by the Tennessee Titans and played with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson at Mississippi.