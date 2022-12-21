As Missouri inked 21 recruits to its Class of 2023 on Wednesday, there were still recruiting battles lost. From the transfer portal to the high school trails, here are a few names that slipped into the hands of another program.
Starting in the transfer portal, former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III committed to Arkansas, where he visited this past weekend. Morgan told the Missourian he visited Missouri on Friday, noting he could have definitely seen himself playing for the Tigers. Morgan entered the portal as a graduate transfer.
Staying in the trenches, Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius committed to Oregon. His first announced offer was from Missouri. The Tigers have yet to land a transfer along the offensive line.
On the high school trail, defensive end Ashley Williams signed with Arizona State after decommitting from Auburn on Dec. 8. The three-star edge told the Missourian earlier this month he'd consider Missouri if the Tigers reached out with interest again.
Class of 2023 three-star defensive end target TaDerius Collins signed with Indiana. Missouri was in the Shreveport, Louisiana, product's top-six list announced in November.
Three-star cornerback Tristen Sion signed with Jackson State. He received an offer from Missouri on Feb. 9, 2021. Four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill signed with Michigan after slating Missouri in his top five.
When will Johnson commit?
Class of 2023 cornerback CJ Johnson signed a letter of intent with a collegiate program Wednesday, he told the Missourian. Johnson did not disclose if it was Missouri, but he noted he will announce his commitment Feb. 1.
The Katy, Texas, product was on an official visit at Missouri this past weekend.
Stonehouse to Syracuse
Former Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse committed to Syracuse on Wednesday. Stonehouse took over as the starter in Week 4 for the Tigers but entered the portal Dec. 10.
Former Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon also committed Wednesday, pledging to Alcorn state. The redshirt freshman visited the Braves last weekend
Miami (Ohio) offers Hewitt
Missouri transfer cornerback LJ Hewitt was offered Wednesday by Miami (Ohio), bringing his offer count to five. Hewitt announced his intentions to leave the Tigers in November while suspended by the program at the time.
Invites and awards
Rock Bridge kicker Joey Scardina received an invite to the Kohl's Professional Camps National Underclassman Challenge. Missouri hosted Scardina on a visit during the regular season.
Class of 2024 lineman Brandon Mason and Tionne Gray received postseason All-District honors for Class 6 District 2 Hazelwood. The pair visited Missouri multiple times for home games while Gray picked up an offer from the Tigers.