It was only fitting for the super senior to headline the offensive weapons on senior night. In his sixth season with the Tigers, Barrett Banister notched a career high in receiving yards through the first three quarters Saturday.
The wide receiver was targeted nine times, reeling in seven of those passes en route to leading Missouri in receiving yards. Banister totaled 91, breaking his career-high of 73 he set last week against Tennessee.
“He has been a really unselfish player for us,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And (he) watches other guys go out and get a lot of plays designed for them, and he just kind of shows up and makes big catches on third downs and does a lot of things right. So very appreciative to him. It’s something he’ll remember for a long time.”
Banister caught two passes on his coveted third down, breaking out his “safety blanket” ways on fourth down, too. He picked up 13 yards from the arm of Brady Cook in the first quarter to convert a fourth-down play and keep punter Jack Stonehouse on the sideline.
“That’s just chemistry,” Cook said. “That fourth down right at the beginning, that’s just backyard football ... I really wanted to get him to 100, but I’ll take 91 for tonight.”
With freshman quarterback Sam Horn making his debut in the fourth quarter, Banister was still on the field — even with most starters taking the rest of the night off. The pairing connected for a play that put Banister inside the 5-yard line, but an illegal-man downfield penalty by Mitchell Walters brought the ball back.
Banister was targeted two more times on the drive but didn’t come down with either. The second one put him on the ground with an injury, leaving the field and entering the medical tent with trainers.
Banister exited before the next offensive drive, ending his penultimate game at Memorial Stadium. The former walk-on receiver in 2017 led the entire contest in receiving yards.
All facets of the offense were clicking for Missouri on Saturday. Against New Mexico State, the Tigers scored on three of their four first-half drives, with the last one ending in a Hail Mary throw from Cook with time expiring.
Cook tossed for three touchdowns through three quarters of play. Two of those touchdowns landed in the hands of wide receiver Luther Burden III. The freshman reeled in three passes for 35 yards and rushed for 12 more on three carries.
“He’s just got an act with the ball in his hands to make some plays,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t think we even blocked them up exactly the way we’re supposed to. But when he gets his shoulders going down hill, he’s really tough to tackle.”
Dominic Lovett mentioned a few weeks ago Burden plays angry. His anger drives him; it hits him as he is running out of the tunnel, locking himself in. And does a 15-degree night make him more angry? “Yes,” he grinned.
Burden is up to eight touchdowns on the season, but he noted there’s always room to improve. With his snap count increasing, the freshman will take his success. Yet he also looks to build off it in not just the passing game but also the blocking game.
“When we get Luther the ball, he can do stuff that makes you say, ‘Woah,’” Cook said.
Cook added 251 yards through the air and another 71 on the ground. To Drinkwitz, his starting QB has played his best two games in back-to-back weeks, showing what he can build off moving into next week against Arkansas.
Cook handed off a third touchdown to running back Cody Schrader inside the 2-yard line. And for the first-year Tiger running back, all-purpose yardage was his motive of action.
Schrader picked up 18 carries for 70 yards on the ground. He caught another 47 yards on four receptions through the air to add to his total, ending the night second in receiving yards. His rushing yards trailed Cook by one for most by any Tiger on Saturday.
“Cody’s the same guy every day,” Drinkwitz said. “(He) runs really hard and protects the football and protects the quarterback ... He is Mr. Consistent which is why he is such a good player and why he’s so important to us.”
Behind Schrader, freshman running back Tavorus Jones saw his first offensive action since Sept. 17 against Abilene Christian. Filling in on special teams against Florida in October, Jones wasn’t a listed traveler for the next two road games while not seeing his next snap until Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Jones bested his 13 rushing yards he collected in Week 3. The El Paso, Texas product grabbed a 32-yard pass from Cook and also burned 12 yards into the turf on four rushes for his most all-purpose yardage in his career. The freshman also fumbled away the ball on the second offensive drive in the fourth quarter.
“He’s really talented. He’s quick,” Cook said. “Super excited about T-Man.”
With more backups and reserves seeing action in the final quarter, Cook passed the reins at quarterback onto Horn, who then passed them onto seventh-year gunslinger Jack Abraham. In his first season with the Tigers, Abraham appeared in four games prior to Saturday.
Abraham has been Cook’s roommate at the hotel every Friday night. And before Saturday’s action, Cook promised Abraham he was going to get some playing time.
“He’s a team player,” Cook said. “He’s just enjoying this and enjoying the journey. This is his last couple of weeks of college football.”
While he hadn’t thrown a pass since Week 2 against Kansas State, Abraham threw for one 10-yard completion as he helped burn out the clock on senior night for the Tigers’ fifth win of the season.