It was only fitting for the super senior to headline the offensive weapons on senior night. In his sixth season with the Tigers, Barrett Banister notched a career high in receiving yards through the first three quarters Saturday.

The wide receiver was targeted nine times, reeling in seven of those passes en route to leading Missouri in receiving yards. Banister totaled 91, breaking his career-high of 73 he set last week against Tennessee.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you