There is a secret at Justins' House of Bourbon in Lexington, Kentucky. At the far end of the store is a room full of pristine glass casings showcasing some of the best bourbon in the state — and thus the world — you wouldn't notice it without an aide.
Ryan Alvis, the store's operations manager, walked to the furthest back of those casings; the one most distanced from the front door, at least to the naked eye. It had approximately 20 bottles inside the cabinet, like many of the rest. But as Alvis slid his right hand behind the cabinet, the casing drifted toward him revealing a hidden speakeasy.
The walls inside were lined with House of Bourbon branded products. Wine sat on either side, because the employees like it, too, Alvis said. A pair of empty snifter glasses sat on a long, sturdy table that fits eight. How long had it been since their contents had been consumed? Undetermined. Will they be the last? Unlikely.
A pitcher of water sat beside them. It was mostly untouched. People aren't heading to the store, or Lexington, to be hydrated.
The private room, created in 2018 and made to resemble a prohibition-era bar, is for just about whoever wants it, and whatever they want to do. Alvis said he uses it for tasting parties, and for meeting. But you can rent it out even if you just want a change in bourbon-drinking scenery.
Much of the store is the same way. Two more of the shop's employees, Scotty Merida and Brent Colangelo, said that between 80% and 90% of their business had been from out-of-state customers Saturday. Two Missouri football donning patrons had visited a few hours earlier.
But the store isn't just a cover-up for a throwback to the 1920s. It's a serendipitous contrast to the bustling Lexington streets of football game day. Tailgaters lined the streets surrounding Kroger Stadium. Blue shirts rubbed against the seats of most of the outdoor seating in the city center.
The House of Bourbon has an altogether different atmosphere. There are hundreds of bottles of bourbon ranging from the regular, recognizable types to the more rare, hole-in-pocket inducing. There were five or six people in the store at a time.
"If you don't like cinnamon, tell me right now," Merida said to a customer, bottle of "Cinnabomb" hovering over a glass ready to relinquish its contents, which the former described as an "eloquent Fireball."
Or there's the tried and tested.
In the main area of the establishment, it's the dealers choice, all the way up to an Old Rip Winkle 20-year, which can run you $125 a gulp.
Perhaps not.
A $5 pour from one of the 15 or so line across the personal, three-seat bar? That's more my speed.
But why come all the way to Kentucky and not get the good stuff? Blanton's it is. Merida informs each bottle can have a unique flavor based on which of the company's seven levels of ricks, which can hold up to 22,000 barrels of bourbon each, it was stored on.
This one has notes of vanilla and caramel. Merida said some taste dried fruit, but perhaps that's for more advanced palates.
When the tasting glass has nothing left to taste, it's time to return to the world outside, where SEC football inundates the sense.
Lexington has plenty going for it on Saturdays.