Snap judgements after Week 1 are an annual tradition. One look at Power Mizzou’s message board after Missouri’s first offensive possession and one could find fans expressing their frustrations at the Tigers’ three-and-out and Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling in ways that they probably regretted after the offense scored 52 points.
🚨MELTDOWN ALERT🚨#Mizzou had to punt on their first possession. #MeltDown pic.twitter.com/BDN1JjxX0F— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) September 2, 2022
Hot takes ran wild late Thursday night, whether it be on Twitter, message boards or in conversation around Columbia. Here are a few of them and whether they are fact, fiction, or if it is too early to determine.
Luther Burden is the real deal: Fact
Missouri’s five-star receiver showed Thursday night why recruiting services, fans, coaches and teammates think so highly of him. He only put up 43 yards from scrimmage and caught one pass beyond the line of scrimmage, but Burden showed why many believe he was the best receiver in the Class of 2022.
Burden was electric with the ball in his hands, breaking tackles nearly every time he received the ball. Drinkwitz knew this coming into the game and broke out the wildcat formation a few times, because he needed to get the ball to Burden without throwing it to him.
“The wildcat was a nice little addition, just to make sure he got some touches,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve been seeing that all fall camp.”
Dominic Lovett is, too: Fact
Lovett was Missouri’s leading receiver and it wasn’t close, catching six passes for 72 yards and adding 18 on the ground. After answering several questions about Burden, Drinkwitz smiled after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter asked him about the Lovett's game.
“He’s got a lot of value,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he’s been able to settle down, playing the slot position. Last year, I was asking him to do way too much instead of just letting him focusing on what he's going to be really good at, which is playmaking with the ball in space.”
The sophomore out of East St. Louis will likely make a habit of performances like this one throughout the season. He’s a threat in the short and medium game, both on the out-breaking routes and over the middle. Expect Brady Cook to see Lovett as a security blanket out of the slot throughout the year.
The defense is a legitimate strength: Wait and see
Missouri's defense certainly looked much better. The transfer additions shined. Ty’Ronn Hopper led the team in tackles with six, made two tackles for loss and came up with an interception. He convinced many that he’s Missouri’s best defensive player, and although that honor may still got to Kris Abrams-Draine, Hopper definitely has a case. Joseph Charleston took another INT to the house and Jayden Jernigan was in the backfield all evening.
More than anything, though, the Missouri defense’s improvements were intangible. They played faster, they flew to the football, they gang-tackled. The secondary was more physical and attacked the ball more than they did last year. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker deserves credit for how his defense started the year.
“I can’t say enough about the effort those guys had,” Drinkwitz said. “Blake Baker did an unbelievable job, and not just Blake, but that whole staff. … What a great job creating turnovers and stopping the run.”
But this was Louisiana Tech, a Confrence-USA opponent, and the Tigers allowed two big plays that resulted in 14 points. It’s a great start, but we’ll know much more when Missouri faces a good Kansas State offense on the road.
Nate Peat should get all the carries: Fiction
Peat averaged 9.1 yards per carry and scored on a 34-yard run, inducing some to call for him to be the clear-cut RB1. That probably won’t happen anytime soon, though.
First, Drinkwitz is high on Cody Schrader, who had a solid Missouri debut and has been the most consistent in practice. The “thunder and lightning” trio, with the more physical Schrader and the faster Peat and Elijah Young, worked Thursday night; and Drinkwitz has always preferred the RB-by-committee approach — he was going to use it last year, but Tyler Badie had other plans.
Second, Peat is still working his way back from soft tissue injuries, and Drinkwitz said he wouldn’t be ready to handle 100% of the carries Thursday night.
“You’d have to ask his soft tissue,” Drinkwitz said in jest when asked if Peat was healthy. “I don’t have contact with his hamstrings. I hope so. It looked like he ran really tough.”
The wise move would be to keep the committee approach for now.
Brady Cook’s consistency is an issue: Wait and see
Cook’s first win as Missouri’s quarterback was a bit of a mixed bag for him. He underthrew a touchdown to Burden in the first quarter and made a poor read and throw on an out route that Burden rescued in the second. His lone pick was also intended for Burden, which hit the freshman receiver’s hands but was a little too high and hard.
However, Cook’s night included more good plays than bad. Most notably, he found Tauskie Dove on deep corner routes in between two defenders twice on Missouri’s last-minute drive at the end of the first half, leading to an easy Harrison Mevis field goal in less than 30 seconds.
Cook also showcased his pocket awareness, spinning out of the pocket after sensing a corner blitz during the third quarter. He kept his composure and found an open Lovett on the left sideline for a first down.
“I thought I did some good things,” Cook said. “Obviously a lot to build on, a lot to fix in film tomorrow. Ultimately, we got the win. I think I said Tuesday that’s how I was gonna judge my success.”
The redshirt freshman wasn’t perfect, but like he said, he won the game and he should get better as the season moves along. If he doesn’t and the inconsistency shows up against better competition, that might be when fans should become concerned.