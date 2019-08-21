With a strong camp that has seen him nearly intercept quarterback Kelly Bryant twice, +sophomore cornerback Jarvis Ware has shown off an improved skillset and asserted himself as a starting caliber defensive back in Missouri’s secondary starter’s role.
Now, as camp winds down, the attention turns to the transition from practice to game speed.
“The biggest thing that changes from camp going into the season is now you have to pay attention to the route combinations that the other team is going to play, and now you have to do more film study and study what the receiver is going to do,” Ware said.
Ware saw sporadic playing time in 2018 and recorded only eight tackles in his freshman season after arriving as a three-star recruit from Wekiva High School in Apopka, Florida. But the second-year defensive back has shot up the Tigers’ depth chart during training camp this August with his improved technique and impressive pass breakups, and his performance has caught the attention of the coaching staff.
After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Barry Odom said that Ware has earned an equal share of playing time with veterans Christian Holmes and DeMarkus Acy, the team’s returning starters at cornerback.
“We absolutely look at it like we have three starting corners right now,” Odom said.
For Ware, his heightened role for 2019 comes as a step up from his place a year ago when he saw scant time on the field, appearing mainly when other defensive backs in front of him were injured. Now, with stronger defensive techniques and communication skills, as well as an altered approach to the game, Ware feels ready to carry a heavy load.
“Coming in last year, I really just used to rely on natural ability,” Ware said. “Now with the older guys helping me out and the coaches, I got my technique better. Everything has started coming all together.”
As starters in 2018, Acy and Holmes held down a largely formidable Missouri secondary, playing in 13 and 12 games, respectively. But Missouri’s secondary also showed cracks, particularly late in games, and Ware has leaned on the pair of veterans as he hopes to make an impact and ease their burden.
“They’re great older guys, great leaders,” Ware said. “We’re looking out for each other.”
As a senior, Acy knows he has lessons to teach. Like Ware, he also started getting playing time as a freshman and was given a prominent role as a sophomore. Acy has been providing advice to Ware and the other young corners to help them get adjusted as the season approaches. Acy knows the struggles that young players face. He makes sure they know not to do too much, and that it is OK to slow down and take a breath.
Acy and Ware will see plenty of the field together in 2019. During Tuesday’s practice, Ware and Acy were taking a bulk of reps at corner with the first team defense.
Ware, prepared for more playing time, is making sure he is ready to go.
“I’m just trying to be the best that I can be whenever I step in between the two white lines,” Ware said. “I’m also just locked in and focused.”