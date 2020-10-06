Missouri’s Week 3 game Saturday against LSU has been moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia and the time has been changed from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m., KOMU’s Ben Arnet reported Tuesday afternoon, citing a University of Missouri source.
An SEC announcement is expected 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Arnet. The game, originally scheduled to be played at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, is expected to be moved because of Tropical Storm Delta’s approach towards Louisiana, a tropical storm that was upgraded to a Category 4 storm Tuesday.
Delta is expected to hit the Gulf Coast later this week, with projected winds over 110 mph, heavy rainfall and possible flooding slated to hit Louisiana on Saturday. The storm is expected to pass through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday and will also impact Cuba and Cozumel, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Currently, Delta is the second-strongest tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic at 145 mph.
This will be the first time Missouri has hosted LSU since joining the SEC. Missouri traveled to Death Valley and lost 42-7 in 2016.
LSU has had to move games before, most recently in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey moved its season opener against BYU to New Orleans.
Each team has an open date Nov. 7, but those dates were set to give team’s room on the schedule if a game needed to be postponed because of the spread of COVID-19.