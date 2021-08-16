The day before Missouri’s preseason team pictures, a “gross 5 o’clock shadow looking thing” was spread across sophomore linebacker Will Norris’ face.
The Columbia native and Rock Bridge graduate had already cut the mullet he sported during his freshman season. He made another cosmetic decision that day, trimming his facial hair down to a tight mustache.
After practice Monday, coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the mustache was what stands out most about Norris.
“Here’s the deal: When you have a hairstyle or a mustache, I mean, that’s what people are gonna notice about you,” Drinkwitz said.
But Norris is working on more than just his facial hair entering the season. With more opportunities available over the offseason than he had last year with the pandemic, he’s focused on getting into better shape. He’s found himself moving better and running faster than he did in high school.
On the mental side, he’s had to learn a new scheme for the second straight year, first as a freshman under former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and now with Steve Wilks. He’ll look to take a step forward after a freshman campaign where he played in five games and recorded a lone tackle.
There are three other former Bruins on the team: junior safety and newly-elected captain Martez Manuel, freshman running back Bryce Jackson and redshirt senior kicker Sean Koetting, who was a soccer player and never actually played football in high school. Another Rock Bridge grad, defensive end Tre Williams, transferred to Arkansas over the offseason for his final year of eligibility after four years at Missouri. None of the other three Columbia high schools are represented on the roster.
“I think both of the things that stand out to me are blue-collar,” Drinkwitz said of the current players from Rock Bridge. “They just have a great work ethic. Blue-collar, high-character kids. Show up on time, do extra and it’s a tribute to the way they were coached.”
The Columbia-born players have a certain connection to the program impossible for anyone else to replicate. Norris has been a Missouri fan his entire life and said he’s been to every home game since he was 5 years old. One of his favorite players as a kid was receiver Jeremy Maclin. Thirteen years after Maclin last suited up for the Tigers, Norris is teammates with his cousin Ja’Mori, also a receiver.
“I always say, to people in Columbia, it just matters to them a little more because they grew up here,” Manuel said. “We really care. We know what our community thinks of us and our team, so I love having Rock Bridge guys or any Columbia guys here.”
The Bruins went 22-12 during Norris’ three-year varsity career, including 9-3 and a district championship appearance his junior season. That year he posted 101 tackles and six sacks. Manuel, then a senior, had three interceptions, five forced fumbles and 112 tackles.
No one's expecting that this year, particularly from Norris, who is fighting for playing time. But if nothing else, the opportunity to replicate success from the previous level with the same teammates is one few other players have.
“It’s definitely cool,” Norris said. “Me and Martez are really close, really good friends. It’s really cool to see him do all the things he’s doing. I couldn’t be more proud of him for being team captain. He deserves it, no question in my mind. It’s really cool to be able to play with the same guys, you got that chemistry from before, and really just keep it rolling from Rock Bridge and hopefully win some games out here.”