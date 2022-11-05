Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky winning by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow's head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off, while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
Norris was called for roughing the kicker, giving Kentucky 15 yards and an automatic first down.
The Wildcats were able to all but ice the game from there. The Tigers' last gasp with 38 seconds left fell short. Missouri lost a heartbreaker 21-17 and fell to 4-5 (2-4 SEC).
"The explanation that I was given was that the ball was snapped over his head, and that the ball was still in the tackle box, and that he was still a protected punter when he picked up the ball," Drinkwitz said.
The boos continued until the final whistle. Drinkwitz doesn't blame them.
"How a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards down the field, and how our guy is supposed to know he that can't tackle him is beyond me," Drinkwitz said. "I'm sure I'll get an explanation, and I'm sure it will defend them, and we'll go from there."
Safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Chad Bailey both supported Norris after the game, saying that if anyone else on the team was in his situation, they would have done the same thing.
"No, not that I think," Drinkwitz said when asked if he could ask Norris to do anything but what he did. "They're rewarded for a huge mistake. If young man was able to kick the ball, (it would) at least give us the ball at the 30. But they snapped the ball over the head and they were rewarded with a first down."
Two other refereeing mistakes hurt Missouri earlier in the game. A kerfuffle on the Kentucky sideline, blatantly instigated by Kentucky players, resulted in only a 15-yard penalty assessed to Missouri's Josh Landry. The penalty on Landry was fair, there being nothing on Kentucky was not.
And in the third quarter, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez took the ball on a third-and-one and was stuffed, clearly short of the line to game. Inexplicably, the line judge gave Rodriguez the first down, and Kentucky scored later in the drive.
Goodfellow wasn't the only one with punt-catching issues. Kentucky scored a touchdown after Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse dropped a long snap with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Stonehouse tried to scramble to his right and run for the first down and got close, but he was tackled a yard short of the sticks.
The Wildcats scored shortly after on two Levis throws, one to Tayvion Robinson to the 1-yard line and another to a wide-open Jordan Dingle for the score.
"Had a couple critical special teams errors," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, a dropped punt at the start of the second half. And then, tried to squib kick, ended up hitting one of the front-line guys, ended up giving them the ball at the 40."
Before Kentucky scored to go up 21-17, Cook — who for much of the third quarter was noticeably limping and looked hobbled to the point where it was affecting his play — put together two touchdown drives that nearly won Missouri the game.
With the Tigers down 14-9, Cook found Luther Burden running across the field for 35 yards, dropping the ball right over defenders and into Burden's arms. He then completed a third-and-12 to — who else — Barrett Banister with a laser into the veteran wideout's hands in tight coverage.
Cook finished the drive with a QB draw for a 20-yard touchdown with a couple of broken tackles, giving Missouri a 17-14 lead.
"That kid is one of the toughest kids I've ever been around," running back Cody Schrader said. "He's taken some hits that a lot of quarterbacks wouldn't get up from. ... He put us back in that ballgame."
Cook's fourth-quarter performance was made all the more stunning by the way Missouri’s offense looked in the previous three.
Missouri's redshirt sophomore signal-caller finished the first half 7-for-9 with 19 yards. Dominic Lovett did not get the ball until a run for a loss of 3 early in the third quarter. The farthest Missouri’s offense moved the ball was to the Kentucky 31, which ended in a Mevis field goal.
Missouri finished two for 13 on third downs.
"I mean, the first possession, we trip over ourselves," Drinkwitz said. "We have a linebacker run through on a screen, and that just kind of was the start of the day. And then the second drive, went down and got three and thought maybe we got something going, but had a couple huge mistakes in the first play of the second half. We're in a seven-man protection, gave up a sack."
Kentucky had excellent field position for a good portion of the game, but for most of it, including after a Cook fumble in Missouri territory, the Tigers’ defense held firm. Missouri sacked Levis six times in the game, including four in the first half.
When Kentucky put drives together and scored, the Wildcats did it with Levis’ arm.
Levis found receiver Dane Key twice for touchdowns, the latter coming in the fourth quarter for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Key caught the ball at the Missouri 8-yard line, broke a tackle and scored to put the Wildcats up for good.
"I just got a little eyes-y," Carlies said about the first Key touchdown. "I let the quarterback take me a certain way, not really reading the route, seeing what was going on."
The Tigers are back on the road next week, facing the No. 1 team in the country for the second time this season. Missouri visits Tennessee in Knoxville at 11 a.m. The game will air on either ESPN or KRCG, pending the results of Saturday's games.