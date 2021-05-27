Exactly 100 days out from the beginning of the season, Missouri football now has start times for its first three games of 2021.
The Tigers’ Sept. 4 opener against Central Michigan will kick off at 3 p.m. CDT and air on SEC Network. Their conference season will begin Week 2 at Kentucky with a 6:30 p.m. start time, also televised on SEC Network.
Missouri will be on SEC Network+ the next week, Sept. 18, returning home to face Southeast Missouri State at 11 a.m.
The only other start time that’s been announced so far is Missouri’s last regular season game of the year, Nov. 26 at Arkansas. That will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.