JEFFERSON CITY — Former MU Football Coach Gary Pinkel would be officially recognized by the Missouri legislature in a resolution proposed at a House committee hearing Tuesday night.
The resolution would congratulate Pinkel, who led the MU football program as head coach from 2001 to 2015, as “the winningest coach in Missouri football history,” according to the resolution’s text.
The resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, played as an MU offensive lineman from 2009 to 2015.
“Coach Gary Pinkel offered me the scholarship,” Gregory said. “It changed my life. I feel very firm that I probably wouldn’t be sitting in this chair right now without it.”
During his time in Columbia, Pinkel produced five seasons with 10 wins or more and 10 winning seasons. His overall career record from his time heading football at both MU and the University of Toledo stands at 191 wins, 110 losses and three ties. Of those wins, 118 occurred at MU.
“Without Coach Gary Pinkel, I don’t think we would have the enthusiasm or expectation level that we have now for sports at the University of Missouri,” Gregory said.
Pinkel retired during MU’s 2015 season after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He then turned his attention to philanthropy with his organization GP M.A.D.E. Foundation, which provides programs and fundraisers for children experiencing lymphoma, leukemia and other physical, economic and social challenges.
Pinkel beat cancer once after his 2015 diagnosis, although it came out of remission in 2019. This April, he will celebrate his 70th birthday.
“’You will seldom experience regret for anything you’ve done. It’s what you don’t that will torment you,’” Gregory quoted from what he called the “10 Commandments of Attitude,” rules that Pinkel gave to his players. “That line right there is one of the reasons why I feel like I really need to offer this up.”
Gregory said he doesn’t think Pinkel knows about the resolution yet, and he’s hoping it stays that way.
If passed, a copy of the resolution would be delivered to Pinkel, MU President Mun Choi and seven Hall of Fames that have inducted Pinkel, including those from his former high school, Kent State University, University of Toledo Athletics and Missouri Sports.
The only issue aired during the hearing addressed the language in the resolution.
“Did you have to say that you ‘ruined the undefeated record of the border rival’ Jayhawks?” said Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, who received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas.
The answer, of course, was yes.