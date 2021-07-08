As vaccinations have leveled off, COVID-19 rates have begun creeping up in Missouri. The state averaged 15½ new cases per 10,000 people each day last week, second in the country only to Arkansas. And now, less than two months from Missouri’s football opener against Central Michigan, the uptick in cases is the latest concern for MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, who hinted that it could affect capacity at Faurot Field in the fall.
“We're all going to be encouraging people to get vaccinated so we don't have that kind of situation,” Sterk said during a 30-minute press conference Thursday afternoon. “You know, if we have to pivot we know how to do that, but it would be terrible to have to do that again if we did. So I think we're full steam ahead, but it's really going to be a point of emphasis with the SEC, with each of our member schools and dialing down to each team, where they are. And, you know, people still have a choice, but there are consequences to your choices.”
Sterk estimated that half of Missouri athletes are vaccinated. Per SEC rules, 85% of players on a team must be vaccinated for the team to avoid contact tracing protocols. Six programs in the conference are over 60%.
Ultimately, the decision over crowd size and any other coronavirus-related matters will be based on advice from MU’s currently dormant 20-person team led by immunologist Stevan Whitt.
“We haven't been meeting and that group hasn't restarted, if you will,” Sterk said. “So we're not there. I think we're planning on full classes and full stadiums and want to have the atmosphere that we had for that softball game, the regional softball games, where it was packed and excitement, and we want to continue to do that.”
MU navigates unfamiliar waters after NIL legislation
Since the NCAA legislation allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness went into effect July 1, one day after it was passed, Sterk estimated that about 50 athletes at MU have disclosed deals with outside companies. That figure will inevitably increase with the NIL era barely a week old. The sharp contrast with the NCAA’s previous 115 years of existence when athletes couldn’t make money caused some uncertainty.
“It was like the Christmas gift no one knew exactly what it was going to be,” Sterk said.
In the coming weeks, classes on taxes, entrepreneurship and potential NIL pitfalls will be available for athletes, along with weekly meetings to stay informed and remain within NCAA rules.
Ticket sales spike as Drinkwitz enters second year
In his first full spring camp at Missouri, football coach Eliah Drinkwitz made a pointed effort to get more fans engaged and sell more season tickets. Three practices were at Memorial Stadium instead of the practice fields, and all were open to the public.
Early returns have been successful. New ticket sales are up 150% from 2019, the last season not affected by the pandemic.
"It's obviously a point of emphasis, but I think also the coaching staff and student-athletes are getting our fans excited about coming back," Sterk said. "But you'll see that as a point of emphasis the rest of the summer and through the games that we have.”
Practice facility update
Two months after the UM Board of Curators approved the construction of a new indoor football practice facility, the project is slated to begin October 2021. It will cost around $33 million. Much of the fundraising for the facility came from private donations, including one of $10 million in December.
“I really want to see those bids come in,” Sterk said. “All of you have seen it, if you've paid attention to construction prices, you know, they're up. I think they estimated those in our estimates, but I want to make sure that we can cover it. We've got alternates on the project so that we can reduce it some, or we can increase it more based on how the bids come in.”