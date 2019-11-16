No longer do the Tigers have road woes. They just have woes.
The Tigers, who hadn’t lost at home this season, returned to Memorial Stadium on Saturday and dropped a 23-6 decision to No. 11 Florida. Missouri (5-5) has now lost four consecutive games.
The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently, penalties piled up, and the defense couldn’t put together the perfect game it needed to make up for the team's ineffective offense.
Kelly Bryant returned from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Georgia game, but that didn’t change much about the offense. Bryant was often scrambling with pass rushers coming after him with ease as receivers had trouble getting open.
The ineffectiveness showed from the first drive. Bryant hit receiver Jonathan Nance in the hands on third down, but the ball ricocheted away.
This time, at least, the Tigers didn’t wait to get their first first down until the second quarter, instead converting on the second drive. But still, Missouri couldn’t advance the ball much past midfield early in the game.
Fortunately for Missouri’s offense, the defense proved stout again in the first half. Although the Tigers gave up a few deep passes early in the game, Missouri forced Florida into multiple third-and-longs, thanks primarily to its defensive tackles. Kobie Whiteside and Jordan Elliott wreaked havoc in the middle in the first half, often blowing the Gators’ interior offensive linemen off the ball. That pressure translated to three combined sacks for Whiteside and Elliott before halftime. Whiteside had four solo tackles in the first half, and Elliott finished with three.
Combine that pressure with overall strong play in the secondary, and Missouri held Florida to two field goals in the first half. The Tigers trailed 6-3 at halftime thanks to a Tucker McCann field goal that hit the upright and bounced through.
The Florida offense found cracks in the Missouri defense in the second half, though, and it didn’t take long at all. On its first offensive drive of the second half, Florida scored in three plays, as Gators quarterback Kyle Trask threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hammond while safety Joshuah Bledsoe struggled to track the ball in single coverage. The score gave Florida a 13-3 lead with 11:56 left in the third quarter. A hands-to-the-face penalty on defensive end Tre Williams on the previous play set up the scoring play.
Missouri moved the ball on the next drive, but the Tigers got in their own way, as was often the case Saturday. As Missouri advanced to the red zone, Bryant was called for intentional grounding and the Tigers had to settle for a field goal to bring the Tigers within a touchdown with 6:49 left in the third.
Missouri looked as if it might continue to change the trajectory of the game on the next defensive drive, but two reviews and ultimately the officials thought otherwise. During the drive, Khalil Oliver emerged with the football after a pass, but officials called it a Florida completion to tight end Kyle Pitts. Further review didn’t change it.
Then, on a Florida pass to running back Lamical Perine in the end zone, the officials originally ruled it incomplete. Review changed that one, and Florida took a 20-6 lead with 2:58 left in the third.
That proved to be enough for the Gators, especially with how ineffective the Missouri offense was at moving the ball Saturday.
Up next, Missouri will play host to Tennessee at home.