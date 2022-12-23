Lee’s Summit North football coach Jamar Mozee thought for a bit when asked what comes to his mind when he hears the name “Armand Membou.” He settled on one phrase.
“Success story,” Mozee said. “To see who he was and who he is now, it’s a huge success story.”
Before Membou’s junior year of high school, Mozee knew he was a good kid, but as far as being a contributor on the football team was concerned, Membou wasn’t really on his radar. He had played on the freshman team his freshman year and the sophomore team his sophomore year, never being considered for a varsity position.
Membou was thin, particularly for an offensive lineman. He was only 6-foot, as opposed to the 6-foot-3 he is now. He was an afterthought. But within three years, he would have one of the most dominant high school seasons anyone around him had ever seen, and he would be a starter at right tackle in the SEC.
“I always loved him, treated him with respect,” Mozee said. “Never in a million years did I see him becoming who he was.”
Finding the motivation
Membou is the son of Cameroonian immigrants whose first language is French. He speaks a little himself — not as much as he used to when he was younger, but he understands it enough.
“If I’m outside and I need to scold him, I think I will speak more in French because I know he’s gonna understand that better,” Annie Melong, Membou’s mom, said. Melong immigrated to the United States from Cameroon when she was 22.
Melong doesn’t have to scold Membou much; she said she doesn’t know what she did to deserve “such a good kid.” She did, however, initially want him to play basketball over football because it was less violent. He also tried soccer, but he didn’t like it because he had to run so much, and track produced the same result.
Membou was a wrestler, too, and even a tennis player. Mozee remembers seeing Membou, as a freshman and a sophomore, carrying his tennis racket around in his day-to-day life.
“He used to be really skinny,” said Cayden Green, Membou’s teammate at Lee’s Summit North and a four-star offensive tackle who signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday. “I guess that helped him be quick.”
Green is close with Membou today, and though he might not have known it then, he served as motivation for Membou back when he was a freshman in high school — starting on the varsity team and already receiving scholarship offers — and Membou, a year older, couldn’t make the cut.
Membou saw the playing time and offers Green received and thought that it would be a dream come true to receive a scholarship and help his mom pay for his college. He went to work on reshaping his body and getting stronger, with the hopes of securing a varsity spot the following year, which happened to be the year COVID-19 hit.
Membou told Melong that he wanted to gain more weight, asking her to make more beans, rice, chicken and eggs, among other foods like that. He also asked for a gym membership so he could start hitting the weights, and he got into protein shakes as well.
“At the time, he was making sure he was eating three meals a day,” Melong said. “That’s something that we don’t normally do. From where I grew up, you don’t eat three meals a day. And I had gotten him (used to), like, ‘It doesn’t have to be three meals a day.’ … He did it all in a healthy way. It wasn’t like he was just pigging out all the time.”
In the summer of 2020, when Membou returned to the football team after everyone had to take some time away because of COVID-19, he was unrecognizable. Now a junior, he was closer to 275 pounds. Beyond that, he was a couple of inches taller, with longer arms after hitting a natural growth spurt, too.
Mozee was blown away.
“He showed his athleticism and everything,” Mozee said. “After that summer of conditioning and watching him do what he did, we knew we had to start him.”
Chris Gomez, Membou’s personal offensive line coach and the offensive line coach at Lee’s Summit North starting Membou’s senior year, didn’t meet the future Tiger until after his transformation. He’s seen pictures of what Membou looked like before, though.
Gomez couldn’t believe he was looking at the same person, but he believed that more than he believed the player he was coaching used to play tennis.
“I laughed about it, because I’m like, ‘There’s no way this dude was running around tennis courts,’” Gomez said. “They’re like, ‘Nah, he didn’t look like this when he was running around tennis courts.’”
Membou played his junior year at left guard, lining up next to Green, which is how the two started to become close friends. The Broncos finished only 4-6, but Green said he and Membou had fun that year.
“He was a natural,” Mozee said. “He started doing what he was doing. He was blocking people. He was still learning, but he was doing a lot of things really naturally on his own. But then once he started learning what he was doing, he became really good.”
Playing next to Green is how Membou started to get Division I attention. Coaches would come in from around the country, specifically the Midwest, to watch Green, and they were impressed; Green is a top-100 player in the Class of 2023 for a reason. But they couldn’t help but notice the guy lining up next to him.
“It didn’t take but a game or two,” Mozee said. “Everybody was like, ‘Who is that next to Cayden?’ I’m like, ‘That’s Armand Membou.’ Then the offers started coming.”
Taking no prisoners
Membou moved from left guard to right tackle for his senior year at Lee’s Summit North. How did that year go? Some testimonials from those who saw it:
Mozee: “He was one of the best football players I’ve ever coached.”
Gomez: “I remember a lot of instances where we might get a 10-yard gain, but Armand would run somebody off the screen 30 yards downfield.”
Melong: “I used to wonder, ‘Where did he get that kind of power?’”
Green: “I just remember every time I looked over, this dude is on the sideline on top of somebody.”
They’re not kidding. Membou’s senior year highlight tape is available on Hudl, and it is 6 minutes and 43 seconds of uninterrupted, unbridled, often laugh-out-loud funny domination. Pancake after pancake after pancake after pancake. Membou took no prisoners and cared not for the well-being of those unfortunate enough to line up across from him.
One play, beginning 35 seconds into the video, stands out. Membou was in pass protection, and the defensive end tried to duck inside, to Membou’s left. Membou followed a common refrain from offensive line coaches: “Take him where he wants to go.” The big offensive tackle used his man’s move against him, staying locked on, driving him to his left, across the formation and toward the sideline.
By the time Membou started churning his feet and moving his defender, the quarterback had thrown the ball. At that point, Membou’s job was done. His man was no longer a threat, or anything close to that. But he kept going ... and going ... and going.
While the receiver tried to evade defenders about 10 yards down the field, Membou was driving his man directly onto Lee’s Summit North’s sideline and off the screen entirely.
“The thing is, it’s hard for me to remember a lot of those plays because there were so many of them,” Gomez said. “Stuff like that was commonplace with him.”
Throughout the offseason between his junior and senior year, Membou kept at it in the Lee’s Summit North weight room, specifically training with Green. Together, Membou and Green helped Lee’s Summit North go 11-2 and reach the MSHSAA Class 6 semifinals that season.
“Just watching him become stronger as he was becoming more consistent, it really showed up on the field from his junior and senior year,” Green said.
Membou also spent time in the lab with Gomez, working on his technique, particularly in pass protection. Run blocking contains nuance, but Gomez says it tends to boil down to who’s the “bigger, badder person in that fight.” Pass blocking, on the other hand, requires some unnatural movement that offensive linemen such as Membou have to make natural.
“You’ve gotta stop a guy that’s your exact size, sprinting forward while you’re going backwards,” Gomez said.
Body positioning, creating leverage in pass protection, foot position, what part of the foot is being planted on, how much weight is being put on each foot. All of these little things, Membou worked on with Gomez. And Membou, Gomez said, improved “astronomically.”
“I say this jokingly, but he’s a nerd of the game,” Gomez said. “He takes a lot of pride in what he’s learning and what he knows. He knows how to take other people’s advantages and disadvantages. That’s just how strong he is, how athletic he is, how calm he is.”
Membou’s physical profile — Gomez said he resembles NFL All-Pro Tyron Smith in how big and strong but also lean and athletic he is — and technical improvements helped build his demolition derby of a senior year. Green and Gomez remember some plays in particular.
“I think it was the second half, we came out and we ran some play, and we ended up scoring on it,” Green said. “This dude is literally, like, he had pancaked two people at the same time. And he was laying on them both. And while our running back was scoring, I looked over. I was like, ‘What in the world?’”
“I’m pretty sure we’re on the 10- or the 5-yard line going in, and he took this kid out the back of the end zone,” Gomez said. “I don’t even think he was breathing hard after the fact. He just walked back and was just like, ‘All right. What’s next?’”
‘I knew it was coming’
Membou tends to be nonchalant on and off the field. On the field, there is no panic, not even a real anger toward his opponent. Off the field, he can casually drop bombs such as “I’m going to start this week” to his mother with no warning.
The week of Missouri’s game at Tennessee, Membou was informed he would make his first start at right tackle in his young college career. Melong called him the day before the game to check in on him, making sure he and the team made it to Knoxville.
Membou said, “Yes,” then, as Melong remembers, said, “Oh, by the way, I’m starting.”
“I had both extremes,” Melong said. “My heart dropped, and at the same time, I was super excited.”
From watching the games and hearing Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz talk about him, Membou has held up well since being inserted into the starting lineup. A number of factors went into Missouri’s offensive improvement over the last three games of the regular season, but given the instability at right tackle before him, it’s hard to discount Membou as one of them.
“I knew it was coming,” Green said. “I hate that it happened so late in the season, but we all knew it was coming eventually.”
Why was Membou able to play so early? For one, he came in bigger, stronger and more technically advanced than most blockers. Gomez said Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said that guys like Membou don’t come around very often.
“He takes a lot of pride in his craft and what he does, and he was able to take that and run with it,” Gomez said.
Mozee knew it would happen because Membou was simply too good for high school football his senior year, going so far as to say he believes Membou could have played in the SEC last season, too.
Up next for Membou, no one is quite sure. He figures to start on Missouri’s offensive line somewhere, perhaps at right tackle, but many recruiting services and coaches projected him as a guard. It could depend on which positions the Tigers successfully recruit in the transfer portal this offseason.
He’ll remain, by all accounts, the same kid who reshaped his body so his mom wouldn’t have to pay for his education.