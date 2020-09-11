Missouri athletics announced Friday that tailgating would be prohibited in campus spaces and game day parking lots this season.
The decision was made in an attempt "to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes, fans, coaches, officials, staff and students," per a release.
"This was a difficult decision to make because of the passion Mizzou fans have for game day tailgating and the backdrop it provides as part of a football Saturday in Columbia," Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in the release. "However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season."
Earlier this year, Sterk said the university was targeting no more than 25% capacity for home football games. Fans will be required to wear masks inside of Memorial Stadium, even if seated next to roommates or family members.
Missouri advised fans with underlying health conditions to stay at home instead of watching in person.
An athletic spokesperson told the Missourian on Friday that more information about student tickets and their distribution would be available next week.