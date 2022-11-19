Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Hoerstkamp scored from 32 yards out after hauling in a pass from Brady Cook during the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over New Mexico State.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

The magic number is now one.

A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

