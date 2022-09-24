The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Mere inches separated Missouri from its third-ever road win under coach Eli Drinkwitz. A 26-yard Harrison Mevis field goal with the final play of regulation flew wide right of the goal posts. In overtime, Nate Peat had the game-winning touchdown in his hands about to break the plane before losing his grip and fumbling the ball into the end zone for a touchback.
Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Ballgame.
“It’s disappointing, but at the end of the day we have a game next week,” Isaiah McGuire said. “We have to bounce back, come to work Sunday and focus on the next opponent.”
The word “bizarre” doesn’t begin to describe the 60-plus minutes of football that played out in eastern Alabama. From another slow offensive start to an impressive defensive outing, here are a few notes from Missouri’s defeat to Auburn.
Another slow Missouri start proves costly
Ever since Missouri’s loss to Kansas State, a game in which it dug itself a hole too deep to recover, players and coaches alike have discussed the need to start games more quickly.
Stringing together positive plays, holding the ball, controlling tempo: those are a few things the Tigers failed to accomplish in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. Instead, they went three-and-out, threw an interception and allowed two Auburn touchdowns, falling behind 14-0 in the opening 15 minutes.
Unlike Sept. 10 in Manhattan, Kansas, where poor plays compounded into an insurmountable deficit, Missouri showed resilience to fight back and tie the game at 14 heading into halftime. There’s a lot there to be encouraged about, but imagine if the Tigers didn’t have to dig themselves out of an early double-digit deficit at all.
“We couldn’t get into a rhythm,” quarterback Brady Cook said. “The defense did a great job, but we couldn’t get into a rhythm until that last series.”
If Auburn lost, it would surely be asking the same questions Missouri is right now; it missed a field goal and failed to convert in key moments, too. But because the game came down to three points and chaos in overtime, it’s easy to go back and ask, “What if?” What would have happened had Missouri not given up 14 quick points and instead played from the front foot the entire afternoon against an average Auburn team?
It’s a question that will likely nag at Drinkwitz and the rest of his team well into its bye week in mid-October.
Missouri’s defense impresses
Bar Auburn’s first drive, in which it marched down the field with 14 consecutive rushing plays to take a 7-0 lead, Missouri’s defense more than held its own.
Blake Baker’s unit conceded 217 net yards, including just 82 on the ground. It made 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. With 1:30 remaining in the game and both teams tied, the defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 to prevent Auburn from running the clock down and attempting a game-winning regulation field goal of its own.
Another positive point? With the visiting Tigers trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, the defense held Auburn to 34 yards — 6 on the ground, 28 through the air — at 2.6 yards per play as Missouri tied the game 14-14 heading into halftime.
“(The defense) played its butt off,” Drinkwitz said. “They gave us a chance to win, did everything they could possibly do, including a fourth-down stop. It just didn’t end the way we wanted it to end.”
The final moments of the fourth quarter and overtime will likely overshadow the defense’s cumulative performance, but it shouldn’t go forgotten. While Saturday ended in heartbreaking defeat, the defense allowed Missouri’s offense a chance at victory, both at the end of the game and in overtime.
Missouri finally plays a competitive game on the road
Since its last road win, a 37-28 victory against Vanderbilt on Oct. 30, 2021, Missouri has gone on to lose by an average margin of 27.3 points per game on the road.
Missouri road games have often been one-sided affairs by halftime in the Drinkwitz era; Georgia or Kansas State, the opponent hasn’t mattered. It says something that Saturday afternoon remained a competitive game deep into the fourth quarter and overtime.
Because the game remained tied heading into its final moments, Cook’s late 39-yard completion to Dominic Lovett felt significant. If Missouri wins, that’s the play everyone’s talking about. So, too, did Mevis’ late field goal miss and the potential interception in overtime that was overturned. It’s not often Missouri fans take in a road game left hanging in the balance late.
“I was pretty confident (when Lovett made his catch) that we had it,” Cook said. “I knew we needed to focus on ball security and center it. I was pretty confident at that point, though.”
Of course, those are only moral victories, as the Tigers now sit at 2-2 this season. Missouri’s offense will need to put up more than zero points in a half to win on the road. Most Southeastern Conference teams aren’t as poor offensively as Auburn.
Perhaps being in unfamiliar territory — a close game on the road — reared its head on Saturday afternoon. Drinkwitz said after the game that the next step is “learning how to finish.”
The afternoon offered many lessons learned for Missouri, many of which it will hope to carry into the remainder of its season. For fans, hopefully it won’t be the only opportunity Missouri has to win a tight game on the road.
Tigers leave Auburn with a few injury concerns
Missouri returns to Columbia with a few injury questions heading into next weekend’s game against Georgia.
Offensive lineman Zeke Powell went to the locker room in the first quarter and later returned on crutches. In the second quarter, linebacker Chad Bailey headed off the field and returned in a sling.
Drinkwitz didn’t have any immediate updates on Bailey or Powell after the game but expects to know more Tuesday.
Where will Missouri’s remaining wins come this season?
Despite the glaring fact Missouri has won just two road games in Drinkwitz’s tenure, there was a brief glimmer of hope heading into Saturday’s game that things might turn out differently. With Auburn struggling, could the visiting Tigers capitalize on the drama and pull an upset?
The answer to that question turned out to be a long and winding no. With SEC play only beginning, where will Missouri’s remaining wins come from?
The Tigers have a home game against No. 1 Georgia and a trip to No. 20 Florida — likely two losses — before their bye week. Missouri has a game against Vanderbilt on homecoming before a trip to South Carolina immediately following the bye, and both are certainly winnable.
Based on its play so far, let’s assume Missouri wins its home games against Vanderbilt and New Mexico State. That’s four wins on the season, so the Tigers must win two of their games against Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina to hit the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility.
Missouri needed a win at Auburn to ease the pressure of its remaining schedule. Instead, it allowed one of its best chances at a road win under Drinkwitz to slip away. Until Missouri proves it can win on the road — which it will need to do at least once this season — it becomes increasingly difficult to see Missouri hitting six or seven wins.