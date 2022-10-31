After weeks of struggles, frustration and calls for the backup quarterback, Missouri’s offense may have finally found its winning formula.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers scored points on three consecutive drives in the first half against South Carolina, including 17 of the 23 points they scored in the game. During those drives, which totaled 35 plays (an unusually high number for just three drives), Drinkwitz ran a variety of concepts that made life easier for his players. Those concepts finally resulted in an offensive identity for the 2022 Tigers.
From those three drives, we can tell each part of what the offensive identity is and why it’s worked for Missouri.
Pre-snap motion
Always a fixture in Drinkwitz’s offenses, Missouri used pre-snap motion on 21 of the 35 plays. On 11 of those 21 plays, the motion man was still in motion at the snap. It was particularly — and most obviously — effective when Dominic Lovett took a touch-pass for 21 yards on the first play of Missouri’s third drive, gaining speed from a pre-snap motion.
Lovett is fast enough and his vision is good enough that when he gets a running start, it’s difficult for a defensive end or a linebacker lined up between the tackles to catch him.
The motions are also a big tool of misdirection for Missouri’s offense. When you see Mookie Cooper or Lovett run across the formation only for the ball to go to Cody Schrader, there’s a purpose for that — it gets the opposing linebackers worried about the motion man, and not the blockers in front of them.
The Tigers also use motion to clear players out of the box and get the matchups they want. They converted two third-and-9s and a third-and-7 in the red zone by sending Schrader out of the backfield to line up out wide, only to quickly throw it the other way to Luther Burden III, then to Lovett, and have Brady Cook run a quarterback draw up the middle, respectively.
With the Lovett play, when Schrader left the formation, the defenders right in front of him were talking to each other and in one case shifting a few steps toward Schrader instead of focusing on Lovett. Missouri took advantage, picking up a first down that led to a touchdown.
Getting the ball in the playmakers’ hands
Missouri consistently designed touches for Burden, Lovett, Cook and Elijah Young.
Drinkwitz understands that establishing the run does not mean pounding Schrader up the middle, though Missouri did that plenty and successfully.
Burden picked up solid gains on two tosses and a quick screen on that third-and-7. A few have compared the freshman receiver to San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, but that quick screen was very similar to a play the Green Bay Packers ran all the time for Davante Adams: Get everyone, including the defense, moving the other way, throw it to the playmaker and hope he makes the corner miss.
That happened more times than not with Adams and it happened with Burden on Saturday.
Lovett’s speed was heavily utilized throughout the half as well. Missouri got him the ball behind the line of scrimmage with a running start several times, because the Tigers recognize his ability to find a seam, turn upfield and keep his speed and acceleration. The result: 10 catches, 148 yards.
Missouri also gave Young four touches, one of which really stood out. He ran a little flat route from the backfield, caught the ball in front of a pulling EJ Ndoma-Ogar, used the blockers in front of him and gained 11 yards. That’s a great job by Drinkwitz calling what is essentially a run play but requires far less from the offensive line.
Designed roll-outs and play-action
A good amount of Cook’s success came outside the pocket. This was something Drinkwitz discussed during a Tuesday press conference recently: move Cook’s launch point to increase the chances he’ll get off a clean pass. That happened a couple times in South Carolina.
On third-and-4 near the start of Missouri’s first touchdown drive, Cook took the snap and immediately rolled to his right, while the offensive line reach-blocked to their right as well. Lovett used a little pick play from Cooper and his own route-running acumen to flash open on a short out-route to the play side. Easy pitch-and-catch, first down, move the chains.
Moving the pocket both decreases the distance Cook has to throw and slows down the pass rush, which now has to move upfield and to the side rather than just upfield.
Play-action also serves two purposes, the first of which is, again, slowing down the pass rush. Cook has been noticeably better-protected when Missouri works play-action, because the defensive linemen have to get into their run fits before working toward the quarterback.
It also baits defensive backs and linebackers upfield, and Missouri took advantage of this twice for big plays. In the first touchdown drive, Cook faked a handoff and saw South Carolina’s linebackers move almost toward the line of scrimmage. This opened up a massive window for Barrett Banister to sneak behind them and gain 21.
The second time, the safety guarding Lovett became flat-footed and peeked into the backfield when he saw the play fake. That was more than enough from Lovett, who made one move and was gone for a gain of 57.
Bottom line
Each of these tactics serve two purposes: They make life easier for Cook and Missouri’s offensive line. And to the credit of both, the Tigers took advantage.
Cook did exactly what Missouri needed him to do. He made accurate passes and kept the ball out of harm’s way, with one exception that didn’t count due to a phantom pass interference. He consistently hit his playmakers in stride, putting them in the position to make plays after the catch just as much as Drinkwitz did.
On the offensive line, Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado worked some impressive double-teams and Ndoma-Ogar made some solid blocks as a pulling guard, but thanks to the game plan, the unit didn’t need to do as much as it usually does.
During many of Missouri’s toss, quick-screen and zone-read plays, defensive linemen come through unblocked but aren’t in position to make the play because the scheme knows they can’t catch Burden, Lovett, Young or Cook given their positioning.
Instead, Missouri’s blockers are focused on upfield and lateral targets, and it’s considerably easier to block linebackers and nickelbacks than it is to block defensive linemen. It’s also considerably easier to pass-block defensive linemen who are concerned with a jet sweep or a run up the gut, which is what makes play-action so valuable.
If Drinkwitz continues putting his players in advantageous situations and Cook continues to execute, Missouri should be able to move the ball on Kentucky as well.