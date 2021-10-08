Every Sunday, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School football coach Todd Winter walks into his team’s meeting room, ready to go over the game from the previous Friday and look ahead to the next week.
For three years, the Atlanta-based coach’s star running back attended those meetings, and Winter often asked him the same question.
“You know how many yards you had Friday?”
Michael Cox always had the same reply.
“Nope.”
Cox didn’t know how many yards he had run for because he didn’t care. He had personal goals, like playing college football, but his priorities were team-oriented: If the team won and he did all he could to make that happen, he was content.
“He understood the whole team concept,” Winter said. “He was a two-year captain for us. He understood that part. He understood that other people’s needs were more important than his. That’s a very mature thing for a kid to understand.”
Now a walk-on redshirt freshman at Missouri, Cox has the same attitude. His eventual goal is to earn a scholarship, but that’s secondary. His main focus is doing whatever he can to help the Tigers. Sometimes that means he stays on the sideline all game. Other times it means he plays on special teams. It doesn’t matter to him.
On Sept. 25 against Boston College, he watched for more than three quarters until the most important snap of the game to that point. Missouri trailed 27-17 with less than 13 minutes to play when starting running back Tyler Badie was stuffed on second and goal from the 1-yard line.
On third down, Missouri went big, lining up tight end Daniel Parker Jr. in the backfield and replacing 5-foot-8, 194-pound Badie with 6-1, 227-pound Cox. Cox took the handoff off left tackle and scored. It was his only snap of the game.
“I was ready,” he said. “Everybody on the sideline is tuned in. We’re all focused on the game. We’re supporting, whether offense, you support the defense, and if you’re on defense you support the offense when they’re in. It was a moment to realize that the role was going to be me, but I was ready just because I had already been paying attention to the game.”
Winter was hired by Holy Innocents before the 2017 season. As he watched film to gain a better understanding of the personnel he would have, he became more and more impressed with Cox, then a freshman on junior varsity. Winter liked the running back’s physicality, the way he lowered his shoulder pads and invited contact. His only question was why this kid was on JV.
Winter, who runs a triple-option offense, had found his featured back.
“You’re gonna carry the ball more than I think you can imagine,” he told Cox that offseason.
Over the next three years, Cox rushed 453 times for 3,765 yards and 42 touchdowns. He now owns every major Holy Innocents rushing record. He fumbled just once in those three seasons and not at all the last two.
Cox’s exceptionally tight grip was a surprisingly adaptable trait. He honed it as a wrestler in high school and built up enough forearm strength to make it an asset on both the field and the mat.
“If he ever got hands on you, the end result was usually that he was going to come out on top,” Holy Innocents wrestling coach Stacey Davis said.
Cox wasn’t as passionate about wrestling as he was football, but it did provide an outlet for a different side of his personality. In a far more individualized sport, he was able to focus more on his own performance than that of the team. That meant taking losses more personally and acting accordingly.
Cox dropped a state semifinal match as a senior after making the finals the year before. Bumped down to the consolation bracket, Cox had a match with an opponent he had wrestled against several times in the regular season. He was still fuming from his defeat when he took the mat.
“He basically made a decision, ‘I am going to dominate you, and there’s nothing you can do about it,’” Davis said.
Cox beat Logan Buchanan of Mount Zion High School in a 7-2 drubbing. He ended up taking fourth place in the tournament.
His motor occasionally ran hot on the football field, too. Davis — who is also a football coach — remembers Cox’s senior year when he got slammed to the ground by a linebacker and responded by lowering his shoulder and running over the same linebacker later that game.
Cox wasn’t on the radar of most big college football programs. Almost all of his offers — including those from Brown, Dartmouth and Penn — were as a preferred walk-on. A perceived lack of competition playing in the Class A private school division of Georgia was one culprit. Another was Winter’s triple-option offense. In it, Cox was required to do one thing on most plays: run with the ball. That he rarely blocked or caught passes was a deterrent for some college coaches.
But even nearby Kennesaw State, which runs a similar offense, didn’t offer a scholarship.
“Are you kidding me?” Winter said. “You’ve seen the kid play, right? You’re telling me an FCS school that runs the triple option won’t pull the trigger on this kid?
“I would use examples, like I coached the leading rusher in the state of Indiana in 1999. That kid’s a five. Michael’s a 10.”
Cox eventually accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Rutgers before flipping to Missouri. He wanted to play for coach Eliah Drinkwitz and thought he was capable of playing in the SEC. He knew playing time would be hard to come by, but just having a foot in the door gave him a shot to accomplish his two goals: earn a scholarship and, above all, help the team.
He embraced his role on the scout team as a freshman, preparing the starting defense each week, but he didn’t carry the ball in a game-like setting until that spring. There are no stats from the laid-back spring game, but Cox stood out, scoring a touchdown and running with the same physical style he would go on to use in the fall.
He saw his first regular-season action Sept. 18 against Southeast Missouri State and carried the ball five times for 77 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. In a last-ditch effort to prevent a score, a Redhawks defender tried to punch the ball out at the 5-yard line. Cox hung on.
Cox has had just one offensive snap since, the touchdown against Boston College. But Missouri’s running back situation remains in flux behind Badie. Elijah Young entered the season as the No. 2 option in the backfield but has effectively lost the job and played sparingly in recent weeks.
Drinkwitz has said he would like to see someone step up among the running backs. Cox will have just as much opportunity as anyone else — an opportunity to accomplish both of his goals.
“It’s a goal of mine to do my best and show my worth and try to earn a scholarship, but I’m really just here to do my best to serve my role to the team,” he said. “Whatever the team’s goal is and whatever that role for me is in that week, that’s what I’m here to do.”