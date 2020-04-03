With the absence of sports due to cancellations resulting from COVID-19, many sports fans have been watching old games to get their sports fix in. The Missourian selected 10 games for Tiger fans to either revisit or check out for the first time:
1. Missouri football vs. Kansas at Arrowhead, 2007
In arguably the biggest Border War football game of all time, quarterback Chase Daniel and No. 4 Missouri defeated No. 2 Kansas, which was undefeated at the time, to win the Big 12 North and vault up the rankings to the No. 1 spot in the country. Granted that only lasted a week — the Tigers lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game — but what a week it was for Missouri football fans.
2. Missouri basketball vs. Kansas at Mizzou Arena, 2012
Often referred to as "The Marcus Denmon game," this was the last meeting on the hardwood of Mizzou Arena between the Tigers and Jayhawks. While the Border War rivalry is set to resume this upcoming season, the two teams have not played since the 2012 season after Missouri left for the SEC. In this game, with College Gameday in the building, Marcus Denmon scored 29 points and led No. 8 Missouri's improbable comeback as it sent No. 4 Kansas away from Columbia with a bad taste in its mouth.
3. Missouri football vs. Arkansas, 2008 Cotton Bowl
Many Missouri fans remember the end of the 2007-08 football season as a disappointment. After being a win against Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game away from playing for its first national championship in school history, the Cotton Bowl is a little bit less exciting. But No. 6 Missouri handled No. 24 Arkansas 38-7, with Tigers' running back Tony Temple setting the Cotton Bowl Classic rushing record with 281 yards and four touchdowns as he outplayed Heisman Trophy winner Darren McFadden. Missouri may not have won a national championship, but a Cotton Bowl crown was a pretty good ending for one of the best Tiger teams to take Faurot Field.
4. Missouri men's basketball vs. Clemson, 2010
With this year's March Madness canceled, let's take a look back at the last time Missouri won an NCAA Tournament game. The No. 7 seeded Tigers were led by 20 points from both Kim English and Keith Ramsey as they took down No. 10 Clemson. While Missouri fell to Bob Huggins’ West Virginia in the next round, the Tigers' upset of Clemson was a high point in a rough decade for Missouri basketball.
5. Missouri women's basketball vs. South Carolina at Mizzou Arena, 2018
Sophie Cunningham might be the most hated women's basketball player in South Carolina, and it is not just because Gamecocks fans have accused her of dirty play. Cunningham led all scorers with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists as her No. 15 Tigers downed the reigning national champs in Columbia for the second straight year back in 2018.
6. Missouri football vs. Georgia at Sanford Stadium, 2013
This was Missouri football's first big win since joining the SEC. After finishing 5-7 its first season in the conference, No. 25 Missouri entered the game against No. 7 Georgia with a pristine 5-0 record. Despite Georgia having a loss, the Tigers were seen as a heavy underdog between the hedges in Athens. But thanks to a Shane Ray-Michael Sam scoop-n-score touchdown in the first half, the Tigers jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead. Despite the Bulldogs' best efforts, and an injury to starting quarterback James Franklin, Missouri and freshman quarterback Maty Mauk were able to hold on for the upset victory that would ultimately catapult them to an SEC East title.
7. Missouri basketball vs. Baylor, 2012 Big 12 championship
In Missouri's final season in the Big 12, the Tigers won their second Big 12 Tournament in school history, downing Baylor 90-75. Missouri forward Kim English was named the tournament's MVP and the Tigers cut down the nets in Kansas City, the high point for the best Missouri men's basketball team in recent memory.
8. Missouri football vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium, 2003
Before this game, Nebraska football had beaten Missouri in 24 straight meetings dating back to 1987. After three quarters, the Cornhuskers led 24-14 and it seemed like business as usual. But Missouri quarterback Brad Smith rushed for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Missouri added another on a fake field goal to defeat Nebraska 41-24 and break the losing streak. One of the marquee wins of the Gary Pinkel era.
9. Missouri men's basketball vs. Kentucky at Mizzou Arena, 2018
The 2017-18 Missouri men's basketball season was supposed to be all about Michael Porter Jr. But after the No. 1 recruit in the country went down with a back injury, Missouri didn't fold, instead finishing 20-13 and returning to the NCAA Tournament in coach Cuonzo Martin's first season at the helm. The Tigers' 69-60 win against basketball blue blood No. 21 Kentucky, the first in program history, had Mizzou Arena rocking in a way it hadn't in years.
10. Missouri football vs. Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium, 2010
Oklahoma arrived in Columbia undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation. On national TV with College Gameday in town for the first and only time, No. 11 Missouri started off with a bang. Gahn McGaffie returned the opening kick 87 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw for 308 yards and Missouri added 200 yards on the ground as they held off Oklahoma for a 36-27 upset win as fans rushed the field, ultimately tearing out the goalposts.