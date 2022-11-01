When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it.
“The low-ego approach of keeping the same calls from last year and getting better at that, instead of just coming in and saying, ‘We’re taking everything you did last year and throwing away, this is my playbook,’” Drinkwitz said in response to a question about how Baker helped the defense improve. “We didn’t do that. And I think that’s helped us be able to get further, faster.”
Despite a dreadful start to the season, Missouri’s defense finished 2021 on a high note, and the departure of then-DC Steve Wilks — now the Panthers’ interim head coach — threatened to derail the progress.
Instead, Baker did the exact opposite: He built on it. The Tigers have seen incredible growth from some of last year’s contributors, like Chad Bailey, Jaylon Carlies and Isaiah McGuire, just to name a few. The transfer additions have all paid off in spades. And Baker’s scheme has consistently put all of them in the best place to succeed.
Part of the continued upward trajectory, though, might be keeping the terminology and calls relatively similar to last year’s.
“I think it just helped us pick up where we left off last year,” McGuire said. “We were playing at a very high level, fast, physical; we had real good tenacity last year. To keep those same terminologies for us, as a defense, and for people coming in, we were able to help them get caught up to speed for that.”
Baker said he mainly uses terminology from last year up front, with some of the team’s stunts that have helped the pass rush become a force.
“From the front standpoint … I think it’s kind of helped accelerate it a little bit,” Baker said. “I think we do a good job, as a staff, putting things in buckets, and I think it helps simplify some of these calls.”
Martez Manuel doesn’t know if it has much of an effect today, but he said Baker keeping continuity meant that the team didn’t have to start from scratch in the offseason.
“It’s like revising a paper, you know what I mean?” Manuel said. “You gotta fix the errors, but you’re not starting from scratch.”
Drinkwitz said one of the other things helping the defense right now, from a coaching standpoint, is the staff adjusting its scheme to the offenses it faces. Examples include playing five defensive linemen against heavy personnel, shifting into an “odd” front and dropping eight into coverage on second-and-long, with either McGuire or Trajan Jeffcoat in the flat.
“There’s that versatility that keeps the offense off balance, and you can’t predict, ‘This is what we’re gonna have to see this week,’” Drinkwitz said. “I think in college football, that’s probably the most important thing you can do.”