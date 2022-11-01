Blake Baker walks on to the field

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker walks on to the field during the Tigers’ home game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Baker used terminology from Missouri’s old playbook to help ease the transition to his new defensive scheme, which is paying dividends this season.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

When Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker implemented his scheme, he didn’t take a match and burn the old playbook.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Baker kept much of the terminology that the defense used last year, and that the team is better for it.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you