Lined up on the right side of right tackle Armand Membou, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp hit a block and ran a drag across the center of the field Saturday against New Mexico State. Left wide open roughly 2 yards in front of the line of scrimmage, Hoerstkamp was targeted for the first time in his collegiate career.

Reeling in the short grab from Brady Cook, Hoerstkamp saw grass. The redshirt freshman turned on the burners, going untouched for a 32-yard touchdown — his first for Missouri.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

