Lined up on the right side of right tackle Armand Membou, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp hit a block and ran a drag across the center of the field Saturday against New Mexico State. Left wide open roughly 2 yards in front of the line of scrimmage, Hoerstkamp was targeted for the first time in his collegiate career.
Reeling in the short grab from Brady Cook, Hoerstkamp saw grass. The redshirt freshman turned on the burners, going untouched for a 32-yard touchdown — his first for Missouri.
“I thought the play was dead or something. I was like, ‘There’s no way there’s this much space,’” Hoerstkamp chuckled. “Sure enough, there was, and I just kept going. I heard someone say, ‘Go score,’ and I was like, ‘Say less. I’ll go do that.’”
Cook didn’t expect the play to go for a touchdown, but he was overly impressed by Hoerstkamp, joking that he turned on the jets.
The offense ran the play multiple times in practice, and while Cook targeted Hoerstkamp a few times during the week, the tight end didn’t expect it to happen in the game. But when it did, he focused on not falling en route to the goal line and, more importantly, reeling in his first catch.
“That’s the biggest thing; some guys get a little nervous,” Hoerstkamp said.
The connection between Cook and Hoerstkamp grew stronger recently. Hoerstkamp traveled with the Tigers to face South Carolina on Oct. 29, finding a larger role in the blocking game. On that trip, Cook built confidence in Hoerstkamp to battle the ups and downs Missouri faced this season.
That confidence was needed for Hoerstkamp, who entered the year uncertain of his role. From filling in at different positions in practice because of short numbers to buying into where the staff placed him, the process only heightened his confidence.
“I feel like everybody’s good. Everybody came here for a reason. It’s just if you’re confident in the way you play,” Hoerstkamp said.
From the past to the present, Hoerstkamp also credited those in the tight end room that aided his path to becoming a more significant contributor for Missouri. With Daniel Parker Jr. and Niko Hea seeing most of the action last season, Tyler Stephens and Kibet Chepyator were models for improvement this season.
“We know we had times this year where people might have thought that the tight ends weren’t doing their job,” Hoerstkamp said. “So, we just continue to try to improve and do what we can.”
From not playing football in high school to starting in the SEC, Chepyator — a former walk-on — raised the bar in Hoerstkamp’s eyes. With more and more guys competing for playing time, the tight end corps tuned out the outside noise.
“People don’t understand what you’ve gotta do. People don’t understand what’s going on on and off the field,” Hoerstkamp said. “And coach (Eli Drinkwitz) has done a good job making sure everybody stays together.”
Hoerstkamp wasn’t remembered for his speed in high school. He joked his head coach, Derick Heflin, would say he was the slowest of anyone, telling him to unhook the trailer when he had the ball. Hoerstkamp did just that Saturday.
Growing up in Washington, Missouri, Hoerstkamp always dreamed of a play like that. And Saturday marked his first start of the season for the Tigers, resulting in his first career target, reception and touchdown, all on one play.
Missouri offering Hoerstkamp was important to him. He was waiting on an opportunity from the Tigers after Kentucky, Arkansas, Kansas and Kansas State knocked first. But when the offer hit the table, Hoerstkamp was quick to acknowledge a commitment to Missouri during his senior season in 2020.
There was a turnaround in his young career. Hoerstkamp was eligible to redshirt after his freshman season, in which he appeared in four games. He also started the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl — where he felt like he missed opportunities.
“I just saw how the Army game went for me. That hurt a lot,” Hoerstkamp said. “It’s just really been getting back to work. That blue-collar mindset. Clock in, clock out.”
Heflin saw a continual progression from Hoerstkamp through high school. While Hoerstkamp believed his frame wasn’t the perfect match for his position, those extra opportunities and the work outside of playing bolstered his chances of contributing.
Putting more and more on the young player’s plate with each passing season, Heflin noticed a gradual buildup in Hoerstkamp’s athleticism. But in his tenure in the Blue Jays’ system, Hoerstkamp was merely a piece to a flexbone offense that didn’t throw the ball much.
Yet Heflin knew Hoerstkamp needed to be involved, straying away from the run-heavy scheme at times to let his tight end work. His talent was rare, recruiters told Heflin. Even though his size may not always evoke the idea of a dominant tight end, his first offer — Kentucky — opened a floodgate of interest, including from the likes of Alabama.
Since Hoerstkamp left for Missouri, Heflin hears more and more about the toughness, physicality and talent that draws interest from his current players. And Hoerstkamp was a contributor in setting that tone in the Washington program.
As the tight end position finds a larger role in Drinkwitz’s offense, this isn’t Hoerstkamp’s first rodeo in a rebuilding unit. His freshman season at Washington marked Heflin’s second as the head coach.
The program struggled to find its footing, but Hoerstkamp’s class led Washington to 9-2 records in its junior and senior seasons.
“He’s an extremely hard worker. He always did whatever you asked,” Heflin said. “He was always gonna be the first guy in the weight room and last one to leave. … His work ethic was definitely top-notch when he was here.”
With Hoerstkamp playing whistle to whistle, it wasn’t just about his personal growth. He returned to Washington during his freshman season at Missouri for almost every Friday home game ... and two more games this season.
And as Hoerstkamp returned to where it started, three more Division I football products followed in his shoes. Heflin believes Hoerstkamp set the tone, teaching the then-underclassmen how to buy into a program and achieve goals.
One of those looming Division I products from Washington is three-star defensive end Trevor Buhr. The Class of 2023 edge rusher is verbally committed to Iowa State, and even though he did not receive an offer from Missouri, Buhr still found aid from Hoerstkamp in the recruiting process.
“He really took Trevor under his wing,” Heflin said, “to give him insight on what it’s going to be like and what to do and what to expect.”
As just the second Washington High School football player to play for a Division I program, Hoerstkamp was an advocate for Buhr and many others on the same trajectory. Setting the bar for how others can succeed, Hoerstkamp not only bettered his own future but also the program Heflin put in place.
“He set goals and definitely set an example,” Heflin said. “It’s hard to say a whole lot of bad things about him. He does a lot of great things for this program.”
Heflin is proud to watch his former tight end on television each Saturday. Their relationship hasn’t wavered, either. Every time he turns around, Heflin feels like Hoerstkamp is back on the sidelines at Washington or in his office.
And the defining moment Heflin will never forget is when an ill Hoerstkamp skipped school but still made it to practice. This didn’t impress his mother, Melissa Hoerstkamp, though.
“His mom came to football practice and pulled him off the field, yelling and screaming at him the whole time about how he couldn’t miss school and go to football practice,” Heflin said.
Hoerstkamp wasn’t partaking in practice, but he wanted to set an example of leadership and dedication that Heflin preached.
There was noise that yelled, “You’re not going to be a Division I football player,” and Hoerstkamp would respond with a “watch this” mentality. The Washington football team pivoted from being the joke of the school to a powerhouse on the western edge of the extended St. Louis area, producing DI talent like Hoerstkamp and Buhr.
“He really kind of changed the culture,” Heflin said. “And that’s just his personality. If you tell him he can’t do something, it’s, ‘Step back and watch, because I’m gonna do it.’”
Off the field, it’s more than football. Missouri fan Todd Nettleton posted to Twitter on Saturday night thanking Hoerstkamp for playing Rock, Paper, Scissors with his children after Saturday’s game. Signing autographs, too, Hoerstkamp’s interactions kept Nettleton’s children excited all night, he said.
“He was always an example, always helping the younger guys,” Heflin said. “He was always the last one to leave after games because he’d stay out and play with little kids and talk to everybody.”