Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks fell backward as he made the play.

Stride-for-stride in man coverage against Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee, quarterback Bo Nix tested the true freshman defender with a deep ball toward the sidelines. With the ball midflight, Starks made several minute adjustments to position his body before leaning back, snatching the ball with two hands and pulling it back toward his body as he hit the turf.

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

