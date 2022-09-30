Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks fell backward as he made the play.
Stride-for-stride in man coverage against Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee, quarterback Bo Nix tested the true freshman defender with a deep ball toward the sidelines. With the ball midflight, Starks made several minute adjustments to position his body before leaning back, snatching the ball with two hands and pulling it back toward his body as he hit the turf.
Just like that, the Bulldogs forced their first of many turnovers this season, and it didn’t even take an entire quarter. Georgia, the defending national champion, went on to rout the then-13th-ranked Ducks 49-3, opening its season with a statement victory.
“They’re really good at the point of attack, really good playing the ball, really good at tackling; it’s tough to move the ball on those guys,” Nix said after the game.
The Bulldogs sit a perfect 4-0 (1-0 Southeastern Conference) after the 2022 season’s first month. They frustrated Oregon, a year-in-year-out contender for the Pac-12 title, and laid waste to SEC foe South Carolina on the road, taking down the Gamecocks 48-7. In other words, everything is going about as expected for coach Kirby Smart’s team.
Those who followed Georgia’s title run last year know who quarterback Stetson Bennett is. Tight end Brock Bowers is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best offensive talents in the country. Both help lead a Georgia offense currently outscoring opponents 169-32.
Then there is the true game-wrecker: the defense. Led not by one individual star but by All-SEC-caliber players at several positions, the unit doesn’t just come up with big plays; instead, it drains all the life out of its opponent by rarely allowing any offense past midfield.
On Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz is tasked with the football equivalent of solving a Rubik’s Cube against a Georgia defense that concedes an average of eight points a game. How did other programs even begin to deal with that challenge? Here’s what the Bulldogs’ past opponents had to say.
“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say (Georgia) is the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said following his team’s 39-22 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
When a team loses a majority of one side of the ball to the NFL Draft — as was the case with Georgia, which had five defensive players taken in the first round and 15 total players drafted in April — it’s common the next year is about retooling. Putting young, highly rated recruits in position to play competitive football games and learn in tough SEC environments is often enough with the goal of competing for a national championship within a season or two.
Most programs aren’t the Georgia Bulldogs.
There may be no better example of a player taking advantage of his newfound opportunity than Starks. His two interceptions and two pass breakups lead the Bulldogs, and he has impressed in every facet of the game.
In addition to Starks, sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson leads the Bulldogs with two sacks while sophomore Smael Mondon Jr. has made a team-leading 17 tackles. Then there are the young defenders from last year’s team who are ready to come into their own with expanded roles this season. Senior Nolan Smith has eight tackles — including three for loss — and a sack, while junior Jalen Carter already has four tackles and a pass breakup.
“(Carter) is maybe as explosive, powerful and strong as any defensive lineman that I have ever been around,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said before his team’s game against Georgia. “(Smith) is a tenacious player and plays with great effort and physical toughness. That defense has taken on the personality of him: extremely passionate, consistent and demanding.”
Perhaps the scariest thing about Georgia’s defense is that it isn’t solely reliant on an occasional big play, such as an interception or fumble recovery. Sure, it has generated 31 points off turnovers so far this season, but Glenn Schumann’s unit simply leaves every opposing offense devoid of hope. It gives up 3.2 yards a carry, limits opposing quarterbacks to 171 passing yards per game and has allowed just three touchdowns through 240 minutes of football.
How can Missouri, which generated 26 total points of offense against Kansas State and Auburn, even string a drive together against that vaunted defense? It likely begins by ensuring quarterback Brady Cook gets rid of the ball quickly and makes proper reads when it comes to using his legs versus attempting a pass into coverage. Even then, it’s an uncertainty because of the pure talent advantage Georgia possesses against most opponents.
“There are moments you see where, structurally, when you draw a play up on the board and think it should be a good ball play, (Georgia) has chaos guys that wreck that,” Lewis said. “They defeat a block, slip a block, make a play; they affect the quarterback in such a way that he has to pump fake the ball because someone else shows up.”
How long will Cook’s pocket hold up as Missouri’s struggling offensive line — one called for six holding penalties and a false start against Abilene Christian — faces one of the best defensive lines in the country Saturday?
Another question: Can the Tigers get their receiving room going in creative ways? Dominic Lovett currently leads all MU and SEC receivers with 376 yards and has already made several impressive plays. If Luther Burden III is healthy — currently a question mark after Drinkwitz ruled him questionable after suffering an injury last weekend — he’ll need more offensive touches than the zero he had against Auburn, even if that comes as just one snap in the Wildcat formation.
Most importantly, Missouri’s offense must be more than one-dimensional against Georgia, which is capable of taking any team’s best two or three options completely out of a game. The Bulldogs will be more than content to force the Tigers into one three-and-out after another. It’s a defense that perfectly complements an offense averaging 42.3 points per game.
“That’s probably the best defense in the country,” South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler said Sept. 17. “They did a good job checking a lot of our looks and they played harder than us.”
There are several connections between Blake Baker and Georgia’s defense. Missouri’s first-year defensive coordinator played under Eric Schumann, the father of Bulldogs’ current defensive coordinator, at Tulane. Will Muschamp, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, brought Baker into the coaching business by hiring him to be a graduate assistant at Texas ahead of the 2010 season.
“The amount of respect I have for those two guys, I know what kind of coaches they are,” Baker said. “Before I got into the SEC, we used to meet every offseason, crossover and talk ideas. I have been meeting with those guys for years now and have a lot of respect for what they do.”
Familiarity is never a bad thing, and it helps against most opponents. Again, though, most teams aren’t the Georgia Bulldogs, who have outscored Missouri 119-20 over their last three meetings.
Baker, Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will reunite on the sidelines Saturday. Then both teams will take the field, with Missouri’s offense attempting to spark any life in what will be its toughest test this season.