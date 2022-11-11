Blake Baker tried his hand at several careers after graduating from Tulane, where he spent five years playing linebacker for the Green Wave.
He felt a tug toward coaching as a player but wanted to step away from football for a bit. He worked at a hotel for a year while living with his parents, an occupation brought about after being forced to move from New Orleans back to his hometown of Houston because of Hurricane Katrina. He sold wine and beer for a few years.
By 2009, Baker felt as if he had put off his calling long enough. That’s when he picked up the phone and called Troy Aduddell, his coach at Clear Lake High School.
As much as Aduddell wanted to hire his former star linebacker, he had filled out his staff the month before. However, he knew exactly who to reach out to: Clint Hartman, the head coach at Clear Springs High School, who had vacancies on his staff.
Baker was the perfect candidate. He had a smart football mind. He was the local kid once named the district’s defensive MVP as a linebacker at Clear Lake, 10 miles down the road. The problem? Without a teaching license, Baker had to deal with copious amounts of red tape and tick off several additional boxes to be considered for a coaching position.
But a teacher shortage helped his case, and soon after receiving a call from Hartman, Baker was sitting in the office of Clear Springs principal Gail Love. There, his personality and charisma shined as he ticked off every one of the necessary boxes and quickly won over Love and Hartman, who was also in the room.
“When you look at my history and what I have done, on paper, I don’t look like the guy,” Baker told Love and Hartman. “But if you give me the chance, I’ll be the best guy you have ever hired.”
As he drove home that afternoon, Hartman knew he found his guy, someone who had “it.” The interview kicked off a coaching journey that took Baker from Houston to Ruston, Louisiana; Miami; Columbia; and places in between.
On Nov. 3, Baker, 40, signed a two-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid assistant in Missouri football history, with a salary of more than $1.1 million. A players’ coach with an energetic personality, Baker worked his way up from a high school receivers coach to the coordinator of one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.
“I believe in what we’re doing here,” Baker said. “I believe in (coach Eli Drinkwitz’s) vision, the players we currently have and the ability to recruit here. To me there’s no reason, ‘Why not Mizzou?’”
Baker’s season-long stint at Clear Springs remains an anomaly on his coaching résumé. While he spent his entire playing career on defense, his first coaching gig came as a wide receivers coach because there weren’t any positions available on his preferred side of the ball.
But he still excelled. On the field, he coached a future NFL player in Marcus Johnson, who now plays for the New York Giants. Off it, Baker happily shuttled players who didn’t have a ride to and from practices.
The 2009 Clear Springs Chargers, two years into their existence and with their first senior class, won the district title and were two wins shy of a Class 5A Texas state championship.
The following spring, shortly after Hartman moved Baker to linebackers coach, Texas assistant head coach Major Applewhite strolled into Hartman’s office. Applewhite, who played college football with Baker’s older brother, Beau, in Austin, had a graduate assistant position to fill. He wanted to learn more about Baker.
Hartman, who knew Baker had a future in coaching from the second they met, knew it was an opportunity too good to pass up. So, too, did Aduddell.
“You’re single and have made one year of good money as a teacher,” Aduddell told Baker. “You’re not going to miss it that much. If you want to be a college coach, you go now.”
Just like that, Baker had his foot in the door at the collegiate level. And although he only spent one season at Clear Springs, Baker took the next step in his coaching career knowing he had lived up to the promise he made to Hartman and Love.
A players’ coach
It’s impossible to describe what a “normal” Blake Baker meeting looks like.
Sometimes he sprints into a meeting room like a ball of energy shot out of a cannon. Other times, he’ll play a prank on or joke around with players. While Baker can scheme a defense as well as anybody, his true strength is building relationships.
He starts conversations by asking players about the latest music trends, shoes and what’s going on in their lives. Players gravitate toward Baker and love playing for him, which leads to respect and buy-in.
“I always envy the relationships (Baker) builds,” said Jonathan Patke, the defensive coordinator at Incarnate Word who coached alongside Baker at Louisiana Tech and Miami. “It allows you to coach guys in a different way when you have those relationships.”
Once those bonds are formed, Baker’s contagious energy takes over. Before practice, he runs ahead of the players, hides behind a wall and jumps out and scares them. He chest-bumps players and high-fives them on the sideline after a big defensive stand or turnover.
Joe Sloan, now the quarterbacks coach at LSU, fondly remembers his days coaching inside receivers at Louisiana Tech, tasked with preparing his players to face Baker’s unit on a daily basis. While players went at it, he and Baker jokingly jawed back and forth on the sideline, running past one another and waving their hands.
“He brought a lot of life to the team,” Sloan said. “The game’s meant to be played passionately, and (Baker) brought it out in his players.”
Baker’s personality doesn’t just help his relationship with players but has also helped him garner the respect of his coaching peers. Ephraim Banda, now the defensive coordinator at Utah State, immediately noticed Baker’s potential while working as a graduate assistant at Texas. Baker taught Banda how to lead a locker room, self-scout, build relationships and support an opinion with film.
“I knew (Baker) would be a good coach one day because he has a way of teaching but not making you feel like an idiot,” Banda said.
His patience is reflected in his coaching. Baker can explain complicated concepts in a simple and easy-to-digest manner.
“(Baker is) going to get the guys fired up, and they’re going to play their hearts out for him because they realize he’s willing to jump on a table for them and support them,” said Ronnie Bradford, who coached alongside Baker in Ruston. “That’s the one thing he did a great job of at Louisiana Tech, making players take ownership in their defense.”
Developing a defensive philosophy
There’s a common denominator between Missouri, Penn State, Incarnate Word and Utah State: the implementation of a “star” linebacker, also known as a striker. It’s a wrinkle Manny Diaz introduced as the defensive coordinator at Miami in 2018. Baker, Banda and Patke took the idea with them at later coaching stops.
The star is a hybrid linebacker whose assignment is designed to counter the spread offense. Defenses need a player who is mobile and flexible enough to play the pass but also big and strong enough to defend the run — someone who can stay on the field for long stretches and limit the need to make constant substitutions or use several personnel packages. At Missouri, the stars are Martez Manuel and Daylan Carnell.
“That guy has to be very (rare),” Banda said. “He can’t just be a boxy linebacker, but he has to play in space and fit the gap. He’s got to be able to cover and pressure, so it takes a special guy.”
Beyond schematic wrinkles, what sets Baker apart as a defensive coach is his eagerness to learn. He constantly reaches out to peers, looking to find new ways to adapt his defense. At Miami, he participated in offseason coaching clinics with Georgia’s staff.
“He’s not stuck in his ways,” Patke said. “He’s going to find what’s best for his personnel, what’s working best against the offense we face. He does well to keep (the changes) within the realm of his defense but puts wrinkles in.”
When it comes to preparation and attention to detail, several peers compared Baker to Diaz, his mentor whom he followed from Texas to Louisiana Tech to Miami. Baker subscribes to Diaz’s philosophy of making a scheme “easy for defensive guys but complex for opposing offenses.”
Baker brought one of Louisiana Tech’s defensive pressures to Miami. He took one of the Hurricanes’ longtime defensive pressures and tweaked it, something he took away from one of the Georgia clinics.
Coaching on the other side of the ball during practice, Sloan witnessed Baker’s scheming firsthand. He saw how Baker took difficult concepts and made them easy for his unit to implement.
“His kids understood how to play the game physically,” Sloan said. “What he teaches allows (players) to be aggressive and physical, and the techniques he works allows him to do that.”
Banda soaked up as much as he could while working with Baker, taking some of the things he learned to his role at Utah State. When asked what games come to mind when he thinks of a Baker defense coming together, Banda cited Miami’s back-to-back wins against rival Florida State: a 27-10 victory in 2019 and a 52-10 win in 2020. Two touchdowns allowed across two years.
“That’s a big rivalry at Miami,” Banda said. “I remember after both of those games walking off the field, hugging (Baker) and telling him, ‘Dude, you just called a hell of a game.’”
Baker will need to scheme up something just as spectacular Saturday against No. 5 Tennessee.
Locked in for the future
Thursday nights are better known as “date night” in the world of college football. It’s the final opportunity coaches have each week to spend meaningful time with their significant others before the serious game preparations begin.
For most coaches, Thursday nights are sacred, reserved for shutting out the outside world for a few hours. That’s why it threw Banda for a loop when he arrived at Pancho’s, his favorite Mexican restaurant in Logan, Utah, and sat down and saw his wife, Crystal, on the phone with Baker and his wife, Roslyn.
On this Thursday night, the same day Baker signed his contract extension, a diversion from the date-night bubble was warranted. After chuckling at the situation, Banda congratulated his friend.
The Bandas weren’t the only ones to get in touch that night. Baker exchanged texts with Patke while Sloan jokingly messaged him that their next dinner together would be on Baker.
The many messages from peers and family friends speaks to the deep relationships Baker forged throughout his several stops in college football. Baker’s extension would not have been possible without the growth he experienced along the way, something those who worked with him acknowledged.
After years as a position coach, he learned in his first defensive coordinator job, at Louisiana Tech, how to look at a defense from a wider lens. When he coached linebackers at Miami and at LSU, he came to better understand how the defensive front, linebackers and secondary fit together.
What set Baker apart as he grew as a coach was his willingness to delegate tasks to more veteran defensive coaches. He doesn’t try to take on too much himself and understands the knowledge his colleagues bring to the meeting room.
“Some young coaches get intimidated by that, and then all of a sudden they’re consumed trying to do all this work by themselves because they’re afraid to delegate the work,” Bradford said. “But that wasn’t Blake.”
In Columbia, Baker has the opportunity to grow even more as a defensive coordinator. As much as he learned under Diaz, working alongside an offensive-minded coach in Drinkwitz allows Baker to establish his own defensive identity and implement a scheme with its own flair.
Drinkwitz and Baker first coached together at Arkansas State in 2013. Drinkwitz wanted to hire Baker earlier in his career, but the timing never worked out. In January, Drinkwitz finally got his guy, hiring Baker as a safeties coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator when Steve Wilks left for the Carolina Panthers.
Baker’s contract extension is a testament to how quickly he has reshaped the Tigers’ defense from a notable weakness to a significant strength. Missouri has allowed 21.4 points and 304.1 yards per game this season, a far cry from last season’s marks of 33.8 and 434.7, respectively. Even as Baker begins to gain national recognition, his energy and passion for working with players hasn’t faded. He has always been the same guy, no matter his title.
Now Baker is coming into his own at an SEC program, a world away from his humble beginnings as a high school wide receivers coach. On Saturday, Baker faces perhaps his most difficult challenge yet: He must scheme up a defensive game plan to neutralize an offense that averages more than 45 points per game.
The game will unfold at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, with 100,000 fans in Tennessee orange looking down. But the guy whose 13-year career has taken him throughout the South will have his defense prepared. That much is known.
“When you look at (Baker’s) stature and where he went, you’ll figure it out pretty quickly,” Hartman said. “Blake Baker, in my opinion, is an overachiever.”