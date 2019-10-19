NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a win so sweet that it prompted Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to do a backflip. Understandable, as the Commodores nabbed a season-defining victory, downing No. 22 Missouri 21-14.
“I was just feeling the energy,” said Vaughn, who had 176 all-purpose yards on Saturday.
It wasn’t pretty, but Vanderbilt was able to shut down a Missouri offense that gained over 500 total yards a week ago.
“These guys played tough,” Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said after the game. “When it got hard, they played tough.”
The entire game was tense. Both offenses sputtered; the teams combined for 15 punts. With points at a premium, it was a matter of which team could take advantage of its opportunities. On Saturday, that was Vanderbilt.
It wasn’t one of those upsets in which everything went right for the underdog. In the third quarter, quarterback Mo Hasan had to leave the game after a late hit to the head from Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie. That meant Riley Neal, who started the team’s first six games but had lost the starting job, needed to step back in. Neal’s first pass was intercepted and returned to the 4-yard line, leading to a Missouri touchdown. But the Tigers were kept off the board for the rest of the game, and Neal had the last laugh.
“I told Riley he was going to get other opportunities, just take care of the ball,” Mason said.
When Neal did get those other opportunities, he took advantage. Early in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt faced a third-and-8 on its own 37. Neal made a nice throw to tight end Jared Pinkney, who made an even better catch. It was a 15-yard gain that kept the drive going. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty committed by Missouri defensive lineman Markell Utsey on the next play added to the Commodores’ opportunity. Two plays later, facing another third down, Neal found receiver Cam Johnson, who fought his way into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown, making it 21-14.
“The line held up and had great pass protection,” Johnson said about the play. “Riley threw a great ball.”
Mason was impressed by the play, which ended up being the game-winner.
“Cam beats a guy one-on-one, hops over one defender and then finds himself in the end zone,” Mason said. “That’s just two guys making a play. Great group, great catch, great finish.”
Coming into the Missouri game, Vanderbilt had just suffered a 34-10 loss at home to UNLV. Mason was on the hot seat after a 1-5 start, and in desperate need of a big win.
“The reality is, for us, it’s been something missing,” Mason said. “Just a little something missing.”
Against Missouri, Vanderbilt found that je ne sais quoi.
“We found some chemistry,” Mason said.
Team chemistry is hard to define, but Vanderbilt seemed to have it on Saturday. Their offense struggled, but the Commodores’ much-maligned defense turned in its best performance of the season to pick up the other side of the ball. Despite the punts and stalled drives, the Vanderbilt defense did its job, holding the Tigers to just 293 yards of total offense.
One of the biggest plays of the game came in the third quarter. Missouri had second-and-goal at the 9. Quarterback Kelly Bryant overthrew tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in the end zone, and Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George made a diving interception to keep Missouri off the board.
“Sometimes, you’re just doing your job and the ball hits you in the face,” George said, though the interception was much more difficult than that. “You make a play when it comes to you.”
There was not a big crowd at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday; the traveling Missouri contingent rivaled the home fans in numbers. But there was a palpable energy on the Vanderbilt sideline; and when the final whistle blew, the Commodores players stormed onto the field and mobbed each other.
“That’s what it looked like for our guys today. Our guys were just having fun,” Mason said. “From the beginning, it was fun. Even when (Missouri) scored a touchdown, it was still fun.”
Vanderbilt had fun and upset a ranked team. Not a bad Saturday.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.