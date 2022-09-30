Punter Jack Stonehouse catches the ball

Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse (97) is shown at practice Tuesday on the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex fields in Columbia.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

It’s not every year a college football team enters the season with a battle at the punter position.

In 2022, Missouri was in an irregular spot.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you