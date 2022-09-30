It’s not every year a college football team enters the season with a battle at the punter position.
In 2022, Missouri was in an irregular spot.
The Tigers took to fall camp with graduate student Sean Koetting and redshirt freshman Jack Stonehouse vying for the starting job. The veteran won. Going shot for shot — rather, boot for boot — Koetting earned the job until the third Saturday of the season sparked a change.
“I think just practicing like I was going to play was the only thing that I could do,” Stonehouse said on his approach to being named the backup.
Koetting punted three times in Missouri’s matchup with Abilene Christian, netting 91 yards — an average of 30.3 yards per kick. The Rock Bridge graduate wasn’t as consistent as anticipated and handed the reins to Stonehouse for the game’s final two attempts.
“I was told that I might have a chance just to get in, because if I were to play, Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) didn’t want my first punt to be against a really big team,” Stonehouse said. “He was like, ‘Just be ready,’ and then I stayed warmed up the whole game and got my shot.”
The Camarillo, California, product took advantage of the opportunity. Stonehouse totaled 100 yards on his two kicks — one of which went for 53. Following his first collegiate action, he was named the starter, with “Stonehouse” gracing the top of the depth chart the following Tuesday.
“Competition,” Drinkwitz said when asked why Stonehouse replaced Koetting on Sept. 17. “Positions are not guaranteed. ... The competition was really close in fall camp, and we just felt like after the first three punts, it wasn’t consistent enough for us not to let Jack have this opportunity, and I thought he made the most of it.”
Stonehouse found out he was the starter after reading the depth chart before the next practice. He made sure to call his father first ... then took it like a regular day.
But punting isn’t anything new to the Stonehouse name. Jack comes from a long line of collegiate and professional punters. His father, John, punted at USC and for the New York Giants.
Uncles Paul and Jeff punted at Stanford and Washington State, respectively. Cousin Ryan punted at Colorado State and now boots for the Tennessee Titans.
Jack described how his family even punts different from the norm, dropping the ball from an underhand approach as opposed to dropping it from the top. The technique gets as detailed as where his fingers are placed on the ball.
“Until my junior year of high school, I was a one-and-a-half step, and now I’m like a two-and-a-half to three,” Stonehouse said. “My dad didn’t do three steps, so at some point you kind of have to do what’s comfortable for you.”
In Stonehouse’s view, the mental side plays a larger part than many expect. From catching the ball to making sure his steps aren’t long to not running into the shield, it’s like clockwork.
“During practice, it’s always good to just go over those things, because once you go out there, you black out,” Stonehouse said. “This is what you did for the past eight, nine years, whatever you’re practicing, then you just go out there and it’s kind of natural.”
Both Ryan and Jack battled for jobs this summer, and with Ryan now competing in the NFL, Jack makes sure to call every other week and ask for advice on his own technique.
“I don’t really have as much advice to give him as he has to (give) me,” Stonehouse said. “I would call him, ask him questions, more on drops. I’d send him some film, my steps and all of that, and he would help me.”
And throughout high school, Jack watched every game of Ryan’s, looking to improve his chances of joining the family way of making it collegiately. Now, Ryan offers much more to Jack off the field, too, assisting with everyday life questions and the mental side of the game.
"It's just guidance," Ryan Stonehouse said. "How to stay within yourself and and to pretty much play your own game, don't play into the other person's game."
Punting clearly runs deep in the family tree, but Jack’s younger brother, Josh, isn’t punting — which Jack joked is the “big thing” in the family. Still, athleticism is widespread in the Stonehouse home. Jack’s mom, Sue, played soccer at UCLA.
“I think actually a lot of the athleticism came — sorry dad — from my mom’s side,” Stonehouse laughed. “A lot of her family members played sports. ... I think I got it from both sides.”
Stonehouse played basketball and volleyball in high school, too, and he mixed in action at quarterback in his underclassman years. But with the experience in his family — and with his dad always around as a “free coach 24/7” — Stonehouse turned toward punting.
Freshman year of high school is when Stonehouse started to focus mainly on punting. As he began to drop 50-yard kicks, he didn’t strive for another role on the gridiron.
Now Missouri’s starting punter, Stonehouse has center stage to show why he was ranked seventh at his position for the Class of 2021 by Kohl’s Professional Camps.
With a performance to remember behind him at Auburn — 384 yards on eight attempts, his longest 68 — Stonehouse could gather his feet in similar order against Georgia on Saturday.
“I really want my net to stay at or above 45 (yards),” Stonehouse said. “I think that’s a reasonable goal to stay at, and that’s what I want. But if it’s not and it’s lower, I just need to keep working.”
Stonehouse joked how getting more reps against Auburn was good for him, not for the team, because he was becoming comfortable at the position at an SEC level.
Special teams coordinator Erik Link praised Stonehouse on last week’s installment of “Tiger Talk” for his ability to step into the starting role in his second year with the program.
“This is why he came here, for this opportunity,” Link said. “And he’s done a really, really good job, and he’s developed and bought into everything that we’re doing. I was excited to see him go out there and perform, and (I’m) excited to see what he can bring to the table here Saturday.”
Stonehouse is the starter at the position indefinitely. Last week, Link noted that Koetting could be punting for the Tigers again soon, adding that the Columbia product has the strongest leg he’s ever seen.
Some credit for Stonehouse’s success goes to Koetting and former Missouri punter Grant McKinniss. Living with Koetting in between rents this summer, Stonehouse couldn’t thank him enough for the ideas and constructive criticism they’ve bounced off each other.
"I think that that's a valuable year," Ryan Stonehouse said about Jack sitting behind McKinniss. "I had that opportunity with COVID, get that fifth year ... and maximize everything I could, and I think that that's going to serve him well."
Through three games, Stonehouse has booted seven of his 18 kicks for 50 or more yards, putting six inside the 20-yard line.
Missouri hasn’t attempted a fake with either Stonehouse or Koetting this season, but, “I mean, I would if they told me to,” Stonehouse chuckled.
Stonehouse’s final play at Chaminade College Preparatory was a fake punt on which he scrambled for 30-plus yards and a first down. His end to his high school career was described as “heartbreaking,” as the returner tripped him up.
The No. 1 team in the country enters Memorial Stadium on Saturday for Missouri’s SEC home opener. In relation to Stonehouse’s job, Georgia is forcing an average of roughly five punts per game, giving the fourth-down quarterback more opportunities to pin the opposing offense inside the 20-yard line.