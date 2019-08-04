Corey Fatony wasn't the usual college punter. Loved by fans and a major piece of the team's success, finding his replacement was bigger news for Missouri football's offseason than what a special teams position usually gets.
The job has been one man's to lose since spring. Senior Tucker McCann has been Missouri's placekicker since entering his freshman year, but he took on the added job as the team's new punter at the start of spring practice. He punted just once in the spring game when he booted the ball 54 yards. But head coach Barry Odom's confidence in McCann's leg has kept him as the top punter listed on the depth chart heading into the fall.
"He's producing and he's a tough competitor, and I like what he brings to our team," Odom said.
"I carry it as like a chip on my shoulder. I love that when it's just on me. I like the pressure. I own it," McCann added.
The workload of being both the placekicker and the punter is a lot to ask of one man, especially with the number of times the Tigers rely on those positions during a game. The team attempted 34 field goals in 2018, tied for the most in the NCAA. Add Fatony's 50 punts, and the importance of the two positions for Missouri is clear.
"We talked about it last night in our team meeting. One of the things, just look at the four units of kicking, punt, punt return, kickoff, kickoff return, we averaged 26 plays a game last year, and how impactful that is to the football game," Odom said.
Consistency from McCann, and the kicking units as a whole, will be crucial to the success of the special teams. At times over last season, McCann and the placekicking units appeared to fall apart, leading to just 24 of 33 made field goals for McCann and a 94.4 percent success rate on PATs. That number doesn't sound bad, but that puts him at No. 99 of all kickers in the nation.
Other than McCann, however, the punters available carry a load of unknowns. Only one, Sean Koetting, was with the team and played in the spring game in April. Koetting, a sophomore, is also a placekicker who could backup McCann.
The other three kickers on the roster, Aaron Rodriguez, Logan Brock and Parker Willis, are true freshman who are still adjusting to the pace of college games. None sound like they are threatening McCann's spot at punter, but Odom called out the performance of one in particular on the third day of practice.
"Rodriguez has come out and had his best day today, and that was exciting to see. We have to keep pushing that and that's got to be a weapon for us," he said.
The head coach wasn't the only one to notice Rodriguez on Sunday. While Missouri was wrapping up practice and working on drills with specific units, the punt and punt return teams faced each other. Rodriguez stepped up to send one down the field, and his punt soared high and long, longer than most of the other punts the return unit had seen to that point.
"Okay Rodriguez. Okay Rodriguez," returner Tyler Badie said after the ball was caught, with a bit of surprise and excitement in his voice as he admired the punt.
"We've been really, really focusing on getting our get off times, so we make sure we get the ball off. Today, that was my biggest goal, making sure I was getting it off. At the end I finished with a really nice ball, and it felt really good," Rodriguez said.
A little bit of competition for McCann isn't something the senior will shy away from, and he is taking advantage of the opportunity to lead a young group.
"I love competing with the guys, and it definitely pushes me to get better. It's going to be a good competition, and I'm looking forward to it," he said.
First day with pads
The Tigers got one step closer to live action when they donned shoulder pads at practice Sunday. Referees also joined them for scrimmages.
"You get in situational football, third downs, red zone areas, some of those really important things for us to do and teach. Responded pretty well today," Odom said.
Byers takes it easy
Akial Byers wore a red non-contact jersey Sunday after he down with a minor ankle injury and missed a few periods at the end of practice Saturday. The junior isn't expected to miss much time, which will be key as Missouri works him back into a defensive line trying to finalize a lineup that will get the team back to pounding on opposing offenses.
Supervising editor is Ryan Herrera