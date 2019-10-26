LEXINGTON, Ky. — Harry Miller remembers the confused man well.
The man came up to Miller, who works in customer service at Keeneland Race Track, and told him he had tickets to the Kentucky Wildcats football game. Soon thereafter, the man realized he was not at a football stadium.
“He looked down and said, ‘Son of gun, I came to the horse track instead,’” Miller said.
Without knowing it, the man was taking part in a Lexington game day tradition: a stop at Keeneland in the morning beforea visit to Kroger Field at night. Most games that line up with race days at Keeneland are held at night, such as this particular Saturday when Kentucky and Missouri kick off at 6:30 p.m., CT. It provides fans with a chance to attend both. A shuttle service runs between the two locations.
“You will see a mass exit from this place at about 4 this afternoon,” Miller said on Saturday. “Don’t let them run you over.”
For those at the track in the early hours of the afternoon, many wore more formal clothing such as suits and ties. Then there were those sporting Kentucky blue athletic sweatshirts. For each person wearing a fedora, there was another wearing a Wildcat blue baseball cap.
Visiting fans take part in the tradition, too. Missouri hats, jackets, and jerseys made appearances Saturday at Keeneland. Miller, who stands outside one entrance and helps answer questions and direct race attendees, said it’s common to see plenty of Alabama and Georgia gear when those two teams visit.
For many fans who make the trip to Keeneland, the paddock greets them upon their entrance. The green enclosure is dominated by an old, white-barked sycamore tree between the two circles where the horses are presented before they race. This is Miller’s favorite view at Keeneland.
Locals call the sycamore the “million-dollar tree.” Miller said that according to legend, the tree predated the racetrack’s existence. But research eventually disproved that.
“I hate when somebody ruins a good story with facts,” Miller laughed.
Countless Kentucky families have their own Keeneland stories. Many of those involve gambling.
“The Hill” is the new popular tailgating spot that links the horse races and the football games. Because the shuttle ride to the stadium is brief, much of the pregame and pre-race partying takes place at the track, and many students and families never even venture into the race venue before leaving for the football game. You can gamble on the races from The Hill.
But some like to place their bets the classic way, inside Keeneland at its official betting stands. On Saturday, outside the entrance to the racetrack, two University of Kentucky students had just arrived from The Hill. Clay Norris and Thomas Ostertag spend most of their autumn Saturdays participating in the “double-header,” as they call it. They enjoy gambling on the races.
“It’s hard,” Norris said. “I mean, they’re horses. It’s too hard to predict.”
What’s the most money he’s ever lost at Keeneland?
“Whatever I bet,” he laughs.
“I’ve never won,” Ostertag adds. “And we’re seniors.”
We wanted to capture that immersive, fan double-header experience ... and the accompanying sense of defeat. So we bet on a race.
We entered the grandstand as inexperienced gamblers and novices in the world of horse racing. We weren’t even sure what the odds were.
But one horse’s name stood out at the betting stand: Sir Winsalot. This seemed like the obvious choice. With a name like that, what was he going to do? Lose?
As we placed our bet — a simple $5, not too much — we did not know that our noble Sir Winsalot had only one victory in his previous four races.
The horses burst out of the gate in a blur. The pack was tight at the start but as they sped into a gallop, one horse had fallen to the back, about six lengths behind the leader: the No. 3, Sir Winsalot.
Our $5 was in jeopardy.
“He’s way in the back.”
“Wait, he’s making a move.”
In a blink, Sir Winsalot started passing the other horses. It was exhilarating. Entering the stretch, our horse was suddenly in the lead. It looked like a classic worst-to-first story.
Sir Winsalot lived up to his name. He won in a landslide.
When we cashed our winning ticket, we were stunned to learn we had won $46.50. We decided to go out on top. The rush of the races almost makes you forget that there is a football game later.
On the walk back, though, one questioned lingered.
Why didn’t we bet more?