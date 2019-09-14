Richaud Floyd doesn’t remember talking to his mom on the phone that night.
All he has is what his brother told him later: that while Floyd was in his hospital bed in Knoxville, Tennessee, his mom was hysterical with worry. She had watched her son take a huge hit to the head during a punt return in Missouri’s 50-17 win at Tennessee that afternoon, Nov. 17, 2018.
Floyd was knocked unconscious by the tackle.
“The last thing I remember is catching the ball,” Floyd said, “then waking up in the hospital.”
He called his mom again the next morning, and she told him he dropped a pass in the game. He doesn’t remember anything from the game, getting wheeled out in a stretcher or some of the events in the hospital that night.
What Floyd does know is that it could have ended his career.
But it didn’t.
Floyd, now a redshirt senior for Missouri, returned a punt 71 yards through the entire defense for a thrill-inducing touchdown during the Tigers’ 50-0 rout of Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.
It was a triumphant moment for Floyd after an injury-plagued 2018 season that included a broken leg, the scary hit to the head, and an offseason of uncertainty as he tried transitioning from his old position of wide receiver to cornerback.
One thing, even through position battles with Johnathon Johnson, ultimately stayed constant for Floyd and gave him a sense of meaning: He was and is Missouri’s punt returner.
“I’ve done it in the past and I know I can do it now,” he said.
But as a reminder of what can happen, Floyd often watches the replay of the tackle that knocked him out against Tennessee.
“It doesn’t make me nervous or anything,” Floyd said.
He tells special teams coach Andy Hill and teammates every week that he’s going to return a punt for a touchdown. This week he bragged about it at the team hotel the night before the game.
And it finally happened during Missouri’s first-quarter onslaught.
Floyd caught the ball on the left side of the field and first ran horizontally to his right along the 30-yard line. A defender was closing in on him, coming from the same direction.
Near the right hash, Floyd athletically brought his sprint to an abrupt stop, sending the defender flying past him to the turf. Floyd turned upfield then cut to his right again.
“I knew I had to get outside,” Floyd said. “I had to make (the first defender) miss, and once I made him miss it was just 40 yards of free green.”
The sideline and three defenders still closed in on Floyd, but Missouri’s special teams unit lended a hand, a group of players typically viewed as leftovers playing collective hero.
Two simultaneous blocks cleared the way for Floyd down the sideline. They were made by Adam Sparks, a small cornerback whose tackling is often more impressive than his coverage, and 225-pound running back Dawson Downing. Both lowered their shoulders against players bigger than them.
As Floyd went streaking by, freshman safety Martez Manuel ran towards the mass of bodies, his arms lifted above his head gesturing to his blocking teammates. Floyd whizzed by and Manuel became part of the group of teammates in pursuit.
The stop-start ability that gave Floyd space at the beginning of the return showed itself again in the home stretch. Twice in the last 25 yards he stuttered and juked to make potential tacklers miss, including the punter.
“After all that,” Floyd said, “I couldn’t let the punter stop me.”
Floyd swaggered, stomped and shouted in the end zone. Teammates leaped on top of the emotional return man who has stabilized his role as a Missouri Tiger.
After the game, his mom texted Floyd again, not hysterical this time but calm. And a little snarky.
“She told me,” Floyd said, chuckling, “I should have made a fair catch on another punt.”