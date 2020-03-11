After catching a pass over safety Tyree Gillespie, wideout Jay Maclin screamed in celebration as he ran into the end zone. Maclin then turned to receive a fist bump from Gillespie after the freshman beat the returning starter.
It was a routine a moment part of a routine spring practice on a day that was anything but routine for the university. Players high-fived each other and bumped fists while running through warmups. Linemen barreled into each other and wide receivers battled with defensive backs during contact drills in Missouri’s third practice of the spring Wednesday.
During the practice, the Office of the Chancellor announced classes would be suspended due to precaution around the spread of COVID-19 until March 15. The week of March 16, instruction will be moved to online until spring break, with in-person instruction planned to return March 30.
While athletic events will continue, only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be in attendance, according to a statement from the SEC on Wednesday evening.
“I didn’t know if it would really touch Columbia or not,” safety Stacy Brown said. “People were talking about it, but I didn’t believe how serious it was until they told us.”
At the same time the football team was practicing and learning the news of the university’s measures, the soccer team was practicing at Walton Stadium while baseball players were hitting balls for batting practice at nearby Taylor Stadium. The men’s and women’s track and field teams were cooling down from practice earlier in the afternoon.
The university announced all nonessential university events will be canceled until March 29, but small meetings and athletics events would continue as scheduled. That means spring football and the rest of Missouri’s teams will still continue their seasons for the next couple of weeks, as of Wednesday night.
“We are dealing with a rapidly changing and very fluid situation, and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “At this time, Mizzou’s athletic teams are continuing to prepare for postseason and regular season completion as scheduled. Daily team activities and practices will continue until further notice and we continue to monitor developments.”
How much does this change things for the rest of spring practice?
“Football wise, it doesn’t,” Brown said. “School wise, as long as we continue to do our stuff and get the work done we’ll be good.”
In other words, it’s business as usual. Players will stay at home for their classes like the rest of the student body and report to spring practice Friday and for the foreseeable future.
“As a student, but also that we’re football players, we kind of love it because ... we get more time to focus on football, (from) going over the playbook to taking care of our bodies ... and not having to worry too much about school for right now,” receiver Jalen Knox said.
Along with practice continuing, there has not yet been an announcement on travel restrictions for coaches for recruiting in the spring.
“We’ve been given very little information about that right now,” Woods said. “I know coach (Eliah Drinkwitz) is going to handle that. All I know, right now, is that, you know, school has been shut down. We’re going to operate as we carry on right now. And then I know he’s analyzing that constantly, and will let us know going forward.”
On Wednesday, the SEC released a statement that only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be in attendance for all regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events. The limits are in effect Thursday through “at least” March 30, when the conference member schools will re-evaluate the situation.
The basketball team already traveled to Nashville for the Southeastern Conference Tournament and is playing Texas A&M on Thursday in the second round, while softball and baseball both have road series scheduled this weekend. Baseball plays Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 13-15, while softball plays Auburn in Auburn, Alabama,on March 14-16.
“Mizzou supports the SEC and NCAA decision to limit spectators at events through the end of the month and will have additional information about this policy in advance of our next home games,” Sterk said.
Sterk said decisions for team travel will be made on a case-by-case basis, but there are no changes to announce at this time. Sterk added that the athletics department will take directions from the university, which is currently in communication with the Boone County Health Department as well as state and national officials.