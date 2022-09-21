There aren’t many more intimidating venues in the Southeastern Conference than Auburn’s 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium. From the “War Eagle” tradition pregame to fans willing a win so they can roll Toomer’s Corner afterward, Missouri will be diving into the deep end of SEC play right off the bat.
The Tigers’ first road challenge of the 2022 season came at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 10 in front of 50,000 fans, but players know Auburn — despite coming off a 41-12 home defeat to Penn State — will present a different test entirely.
“It has been preached that (Jordan-Hare) is going to be very loud, it’s an SEC environment,” freshman wide receiver Mekhi Miller said. “I think Kansas State set the bar for how loud a stadium can be, but the SEC is going to be louder.”
Missouri is 1-2 against Auburn all-time, but the two teams have yet to square off on “The Plains.” The last time Auburn and Missouri played came at Memorial Stadium in 2017, a game Auburn won 51-14. Before that, Missouri lost to Auburn 59-42 in the 2013 SEC championship game. The one win came in the 1973 Sun Bowl by a score of 34-17.
Running back Cody Schrader, who transferred to Missouri from Truman State, said he is now past the shock of playing in such hostile road environments.
“I knew that was going to be my big shock,” Schrader said. “Now I have to be a pro about these situations and not allow loud noise or big crowds affect anything about the way I play.”
He believes the key to settling in on the road is starting quickly, something that has also been emphasized by coaches and players all week. Schrader said that comes by completing passes, picking up first downs early and stringing together scoring drives right from opening kickoff. Another key? Communication.
“In the Kansas State game we learned how important communication is,” lineman Javon Foster said. “We’ve been focusing on that to make sure we are on the same page.”
On Saturday, Missouri fans will see how much players have taken those things to heart. The 11 a.m. kickoff will come early, but players are excited and ready to open SEC play with a bang.
“I’ve been dreaming about playing against Auburn forever,” Schrader said. “I’m up for any challenge, and I know we’re preparing to play the best we can.”
Miller soaking in guidance from Banister, Dove
During spring practices, Luther Burden III was the talk of the town. But there was another true-freshman wide receiver working his way onto the depth chart: Miller.
The three-star product from Topeka, Kansas, turned heads in the wide receiver room because of his eagerness to learn. Barrett Banister was the driver of that discussion, noting how Miller would run up to him on the walk back from the practice fields with questions concerning how he can improve.
“If I’m ever confused on anything, he and Tauskie (Dove) are like the ones I go to,” Miller said. “If I ever have questions on what’s a play or how to understand it or concepts going into the future, they always have been the ones teaching me. I’m always wanting to receive feedback, good or bad, so that can help me learn.”
Miller and Banister have built a strong connection in the wide receiver room with both wide receivers working out of the slot. Miller also hopes to be on Banister’s level of being a leader in the future.
“Barrett, that’s my guy,” Miller said. “I always joke with him about how long he’s been in college. But even though I’m very sarcastic, it took a while for him to understand that.”
Vying for playing time in a deep receiving room, Miller has seen his most action on special teams on punt returns as a gunner. But over the three appearances, the freshman has nabbed one reception: a 17-yard grab against Louisiana Tech.
“I felt good, but at the same time, in my head, we’re still in game, so I didn’t want to be too happy,” Miller said after his first career catch. “But after the fact, going onto the sidelines, going to the next day everybody’s congratulating me and stuff so it felt like a pretty good moment.”
Miller agreed it’s a confidence booster to receive playing time in the first three games as a freshman, but he noted he could slip up while he looks to remain humble with his early opportunity.
Brady Cook sliding less
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged Tuesday that quarterback Brady Cook’s toughness and ability to run are assets to the team. Cook leads Missouri in rushing yards with 159 and yards per carry (minimum two carries) with 6.1.
However, Drinkwitz also said that he needs to understand the difference between tough and “dumb tough,” and know when to slide and protect himself instead of make the extra effort for more yards.
“We never want to take away his competitive toughness, but let’s not be dumb tough,” Drinkwitz said.
Cook was asked Wednesday about his perspective on those conversations with Drinkwitz.
“Yeah, I’m gonna try to slide on first and second down,” Cook said. “On third down, I’m not gonna slide.”
White rehabbing, still on track for bye-week decision
Right tackle Hyrin White was spotted at MU’s practice Tuesday in full pads during media availability, leading many to believe a return was looming. Drinkwitz clarified Wednesday on “Tiger Talk Live” that White is still rehabbing and wasn’t really practicing.
“Part of the rehab process is to see where he’s at, allowing him to put the pads on and see how much he can push off that leg,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it’s a misnomer to think he would be back.”
Drinkwitz reiterated Missouri hopes to make a decision at the bye week and see if White can finish out the season. If White’s lower-leg injury persists, White could apply for a medical redshirt for an extra year of eligibility.
Ex-MU receiver Gage named to Missouri Hall of Fame
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced its honorees for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday. Former Missouri wide receiver Justin Gage was among those selected for the Columbia enshrinement on Nov. 20.
Gage entered MU’s program as a quarterback but transitioned to wide receiver in the spring of 2000. Over three seasons as a wideout, he totaled the most receptions in a single game, single season and career for Missouri.
The Jefferson City grad also holds the record for most yards gained in a single game and in a career while playing 34 straight games with a reception — also a school record. In 2003, he was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons before playing the last four of his career with the Tennessee Titans.
Gage also played basketball for the Tigers as a member of the 2001-02 team that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. He now coaches wide receivers at Christian Brothers College High School in Town and Country.