FORT WORTH, Texas — Like most good stories and songs, Missouri’s rush defense teased some drama before the climax.
The Tigers developed the drama, invested in the characters, let the song build, build, build in the second half of the season with a dramatic turnaround. Then came their biggest test of the season, which was also their last: Army, and the famous triple option.
The thought of defending an offense obsessed with the ground game in the first half of the season would have plagued the nightmares of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Missouri fans and just about anybody privy to the program earlier in the year.
The story of the infamous rush defense came down to its final chapter, and the troubled underdogs had their chance at redemption.
But this particular tale was a tragedy — the likes of which Missouri seems adept at dishing out.
The Black Knights ran the football and the Tigers to death, as Army defeated Missouri 24-22 on Wednesday to win the Armed Forces Bowl.
Army rushed for 211 yards with an average carry of about 3.8 yards. The Black Knights carried on 55 plays — about 86% of their snaps.
Missouri’s defensive front almost had it — 211 yards is a far cry better than some performance — but it was just never quite up to speed.
“At the end of the day we’ve got to grit up a little bit more,” Blaze Alldredge said. “I think there’s a couple times where we gave up some leaky yards, and they’ve got some big boys. But we come from the SEC, we’re used to big boys.”
It was a battle. The whole season has been a battle against bad habits. More often that not, Missouri has ended up on the losing end of legitimate challenges. It happened again in Fort Worth.
But there were bright spots.
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire had one of his most productive nights of the season with 13 tackles, 2½ of which were for loss. Alldredge, the height of inconsistency in the 2021 season, found himself on the right side of the line of good and evil with 14 tackles, five of which were solo.
When the offense stalled in the second half — scoring no points until the final Missouri drive — the Tiger defense came up with two three-and-outs in the fourth quarter that kept them alive, and in the hunt.
It was as clutch as the defense has been all year.
Even from the beginning, Missouri looked improved but not quite fixed.
On the first drive of the day, Army went 53 yards without a hint of a stop. Then, for a fleeting moment, it looked better.
First it was Darius Robinson. He brought down Tyree Robinson 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Then it was McGuire. He matched his teammates’ yardage, hitting quarterback Christian Anderson 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage to bring up fourth down.
This is, after all, a different looking Missouri defense than the one that trotted onto the field in October against Tennessee. In the first half, the Tigers held the Black Knights to 90 yards on 20 carries — a 4.5-yard average.
“I thought they played really as well as I could have hoped,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Considering short-handed as we were, and all the different things. Obviously we wish we could have had a different result on that last drive, but I thought they played their butt off.”
But it was ultimately for nought.
Despite the fleeting moments of promise, the defensive front was frequently problematic.
A constant thorn in Missouri’s side was JaKobi Buchanan. The fullback was responsible for 68 of Army’s yards and one touchdown. He was on a mission from the Black Knights’ opening drive, punishing the Tigers up the middle and on numerous occasions barreling down the middle with his 260-pound frame.
The St. Charles product carried the ball for gain on each of the opening three plays, and extended his streak of runs of carries without a loss of yardage to well over 250. It took Missouri seven plays to stop Army from generating positive momentum. He also came up with a number of key saving plays on third and fourth downs to keep the Army offense on the field.
“We were short-handed,” Alldredge said. “We had some guys coming back from injury that hadn’t played in a while, guys that hadn’t played, period. But a lot of it I think just came down to one-on-ones that we lost.”
The QB keeper remained a problem, and one that Wilks and defensive line coach Al Davis will have to fix in the offseason. Christian Anderson kept the ball from 22 yards out to score Army’s first touchdown of the evening, waltzing through the Missouri defense without much resistance.
And it wasn’t only the run. A fake pitch from QB Tyhier Taylor fooled absolutely everyone in a Missouri uniform, all selling to the run, and the Black Knights scored their third touchdown of the game with 10:20 remaining.
The problems weren’t persistent, but they were prevalent.
There’s been plenty of tragedy, often some comedy.
But Missouri found an inconvenient combination of both against the Black Knights. The rush defense was never quite bad enough to let the Tigers fans tune out. The hope always seemed to linger. But the all-too-familiar ultimate failure was almost inevitable and certainly expected if you’ve been watching closely enough.
The defensive improvement has been startling since Davis took the reins. But there is still so much left to solve.