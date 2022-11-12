It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed directly against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018.
Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) have slowly closed the gap with Georgia at the top of the division while Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC) has remained relatively stagnant. If 2021’s 38-point defeat against Tennessee was the wakeup call, the Tigers’ 66-24 loss to the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium offered another sobering reminder as to how much the gap has grown between where Missouri is and where it wants to be.
“We have two weeks left to define what kind of season this is going to be for our seniors,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We’ll look back and be disappointed in this one, but the best thing we can do right now is look ahead.”
Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in the country, put up 724 yards of offense on Saturday, reminding those who tuned in that it’s still capable of scoring for fun and that last weekend’s 27-13 loss to Georgia was an anomaly. Hendon Hooker finished with 355 yards and three touchdowns, with star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt accounting for 146 of those yards and a touchdown.
Missouri trailed 28-24 with 8:55 to play in the third quarter, then Tennessee reeled off 38-unanswered points to turn a fun, competitive bout into an absolute rout. Wide receiver Barrett Banister said the Tigers “shot themselves in the foot,” while Drinkwitz said “the wheels fell off.”
Quarterback Brady Cook had arguably his best game of the season while the Tigers showed fight early, but a second half to forget sends Missouri back to Columbia eager to put Saturday’s loss as far behind them as they can. Here’s how it went down:
Missouri withstands Tennessee’s opening punch
Missouri knew it needed to play a near-flawless game to pull off an upset on Rocky Top. Still, Tennessee punched the Tigers in the mouth almost immediately.
The visitor’s defense forced the Volunteers into an early 3rd-and-11 situation, then gave up a 38-yard completion to Bru McCoy. Soon after, Jabari Small sprinted into the end zone to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Hendon Hooker finished the drive 2-4 for 60 yards and a 17-yard rush.
Missouri went three-and-out on its second offensive possession, but its defense didn’t flinch as it ran back out onto the field. Blake Baker’s unit forced the Volunteers to turn the ball over on downs, which the Tigers’ offense turned into a 9-play, 68-yard touchdown drive.
While the Tigers couldn’t build on their first scoring drive, they frustrated Tennessee throughout the first quarter and didn’t allow an early 7-0 deficit to get out of hand in a hostile environment.
Tigers’ offense falters as the Vols’ sparks to life
After Missouri bounced back to tie the score at 7-7, Tennessee reminded its visitors about its potent offense. The Volunteers scored two touchdowns in under five minutes to take a 21-7 lead and regain control.
Facing a 4th-and-4 at the beginning of the second quarter, Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for 30 yards. Jaylen Wright dove into the end zone on the next play. Tennessee’s next drive went six plays and 72 yards in just over two minutes, ending with Hooker finding Princeton Fant for a 19-yard touchdown.
As the Volunteers assembled back-to-back touchdown drives, the Tigers’ offense struggled to stay on the field. While Missouri did well to match the Volunteer’s first touchdown, it was during this stretch that Drinkwitz’s team dug itself too big a hole to recover from.
“I thought in the first half and even the first half of the third quarter everybody was playing within a rhythm and technique,” Drinkwitz said. “When something negative happened we all lost our composure.”
Missouri couldn’t build on any momentum when it counted
The Tigers didn’t do themselves any favors when Saturday’s game hung in the balance. Three times they scored momentum-swinging touchdowns and three times they allowed the Volunteers to immediately answer back with a touchdown of their own.
When Missouri tied the game at seven, Tennessee strung together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over two minutes. When Cook found Tauskie Dove 43 yards down the field, cutting Missouri’s deficit to 21-14, Tennessee’s offense went 75 yards in nine plays and 2:16.
The Volunteers’ were done playing around when the Tigers closed the gap to 28-24 following a 38-yard touchdown by Dominic Lovett. Hooker led Tennessee 75 yards down the field in two plays and 25 seconds, capped with a 68-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt.
“The number one thing in a game like this is you can’t worry about the scoreboard, you have to compete one play at a time” Drinkwitz said. “I felt like the offense early did that, but in the second half I don’t think anybody on our sideline did a good enough job of concentrating on the play at hand.”
Again and again the Volunteers took the wind out of Missouri’s sails with back-breaking touchdown drives. The Tigers couldn’t do anything about it as Tennessee pulled away to the evergoing chorus of “Rocky Top.”
Tigers leave points on the board before halftime
With 19 seconds to play and a timeout to use, Missouri had a great opportunity to put seven points on the board before halftime.
Cook set his offense up deep in Tennessee territory with a 40-yard rush, but instead of electing to take shots at the end zone, Missouri ran the ball once and settled for a 32-yard field goal.
When asked about the situation after the game, Drinkwitz said the goal was to try another quarterback run and spike the ball for one shot at the end zone. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that’s not how the situation played out.
“I could have absolutely called the time out, but then I don’t think you feel comfortable throwing the ball,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously the goal at that point is to get points and we thought maybe we could surprise (Tennessee) again with a quarterback run up the middle.”
While the three points cut the Tigers’ deficit to 11, with the Volunteers set to receive the second-half kickoff, a third first-half touchdown wouldn’t have hurt. Those four points may not have amounted to much given how the second half played out, but with both teams exchanging touchdowns in the moment, the decision not to try for the end zone left Missouri fans scratching their heads.
Cook assembled his best game of the season
Missouri hung around against Tennessee for a half on Saturday and a large reason for that was the performance of Cook, who finished with 217 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 16 carries for 106 yards on the ground.
Good things happened for Missouri’s offense when Cook kept the ball on the ground and elected to use his legs. The quarterback ran for gains of 20, 11 and 40 yards in the first half, providing an extra dimension to the Tigers' attack. His 40-yard run put Missouri into field goal range at the end of the first half, directly resulting in three points to pull the visitors within 28-17 at halftime.
Cook added to his solid day on the ground with some of his best throws of the season. His 43-yard throw to Dove and 38-yard completion to Lovett silenced the boisterous Tennessee crowd as the Tigers hung around until the third quarter.