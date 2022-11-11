Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel famously served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator for two years — 2016 and ’17 — under Barry Odom. What isn’t as well known is how he treated those who played for and coached under him.
“He would have us over for dinner,” then-Missouri special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge said. “All the analysts and (graduate assistants) he would have over every Thursday night, which is very (rare).”
After Heupel’s wife, Dawn, made dinner Thursday nights for the analysts and graduate assistants, Heupel would take everyone outside to play knockout in his driveway. Heupel’s son, Jace, and his daughter, Hannah, would play with all the coaches, too.
“He would get mad at us for letting Jace win, too,” Rutledge said. He recalls Jace being about 10 at the time. “We had to actually try to win and beat him.”
One time, receiver Richaud Floyd made that mistake during a post-dinner basketball game. He caught himself going easy on Jace, and Heupel caught him. Heupel pulled him to the side, making it clear Floyd had done something wrong.
“He’s like, ‘Don’t take it easy on him,’” Floyd said. “‘If you take it easy on him, you’re gonna take it easy on somebody else on Saturday.’”
That, right there, is how Heupel’s former players and fellow coaches remember him from his time at Missouri. They remember him as a kind man who genuinely cared about them and tried to instill a family atmosphere among the players and staff. They also remember him as an intense competitor.
These are traits he shares with the two on-field coaches he brought with him to UCF and then Tennessee, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and Joey Halzle, then-assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive analyst, now quarterbacks coach.
Together, five years removed from a season in which they led one of the most high-flying offenses Missouri has ever seen, the three of them have helped make Tennessee arguably the best offense in the country and a contender for the College Football Playoff.
“You can’t imagine them having anything but success,” then-Missouri offensive lineman and current Battle High School coach Jonah Dubinski said. “I don’t think anyone who’s ever played for Coach Heupel, Coach Elarbee is surprised about the success they’re having now.”
Block by block
Heupel gave each of his players wooden blocks with a message, one that set the tone for what he would expect out of them in his ridiculously fast-paced offense.
The blocks read, “You’ve got all it takes, but it’ll take all you’ve got.”
“They were driven on effort,” Dubinski said. “Everything that they demanded was based on effort. That’s something I still have to this day, and I guarantee every player on this team still has that block somewhere.”
Heupel would preach a philosophy of self-empowerment to his players. Everyone knows the phrase “Defense wins championships,” but Heupel made his players believe that as long as they did their jobs, they had a shot to win the game and that their scoring alone could decide the outcome.
“It’s really every day, reminding us of how good we are, how good we can be,” Dubinski said. “All we have to do is get there. … We’re trying to maximize the amount of opportunities we have to score.”
Most college offenses don’t huddle, but Heupel takes that concept to a different level. Tennessee snaps the ball every 14-16 seconds, and before that Missouri did, too. Players have to be in great shape to play in Heupel’s system, and with that comes intense off-the-field conditioning.
Paul Adams remembers mat drills, the team’s early-morning offseason conditioning in the winter, before spring practice started. He would show up at 5 a.m., and he would hear Heupel in his ear from that point on.
“It was different from years prior,” said Adams, an offensive lineman. “He would just come up to you, and he was like, ‘Is that really the fastest you can go? Is that the best you can do?’ That was kind of his way of trying to dig deep, trying to get the best out of you.”
During practice, Missouri ran a “NASCAR” drill, where the Tigers’ offense would run eight plays as fast as they could. If someone messed up, they would have to start over. If someone wasn’t moving quickly enough, again, they would have to start over.
From a receiver’s perspective, this drill helped you practice subbing in and out as quickly as possible, which they would often have to do. Missouri rotated receivers heavily, and that meant anyone on the sideline had to be on high alert.
“If somebody ran deep, the next person would have to run on the field,” Floyd said. “You can’t have a slow motor.”
That was sometimes a benefit of Heupel’s system, though. Sometimes, Floyd said, the offense would sub so fast that the refs wouldn’t catch it, and they wouldn’t stop play for defensive subs.
On the offensive line, Dubinski was undersized, and he found that he could use the tempo to even the odds. He saw defensive linemen not set, or even tapping their helmet, asking for a sub as the ball was about to be snapped.
“We worked it all the time,” Dubinski said. “We’re used to operating somewhat fatigued. Of course, you get in great physical condition, practicing at that tempo, training to operate at that tempo. But more than anything, we embraced the idea of it, mentally. We understand that we’re going to be a little fatigued, but it’s something we’re comfortable operating in, whereas your opponents aren’t.”
Ever intense on the field, Heupel made an effort to get to know his players and involve his staff off of it. In meetings, even a special teams analyst like Rutledge could give Heupel advice, and he would listen.
When Heupel spent time with his players off the field, he didn’t often ask questions related to football.
“I remember going to his house,” Adams said. “We all kind of shared our story of who we were, where we came from. And so getting to learn about him, the things that he went through, and kind of understanding who he is, not just as a coach but as a person.”
‘Tweet, tweet!’
When Elarbee took over as Missouri’s offensive line coach, Adams — then a redshirt sophomore — had some thoughts.
“We were just like, ‘Who is this guy?’ and like, ‘What is he screaming about?’” Adams said.
Elarbee did not have a whistle, like many coaches, particularly on the offensive line, do in practice. Instead, he would scream, “Tweet, tweet!” He didn’t explain this philosophy to anyone on the team until two weeks into practice, when they asked why he kept screaming “Tweet, tweet!”
His reasoning was that his offensive line coach in college, at Middle Tennessee, didn’t have a whistle and just screamed, “Tweet, tweet!” So now, Elarbee did the same.
“We’re like, ‘All right; I guess that’s one way to do it,’” Adams said.
Elarbee entered an offensive line room in 2016 that did not return much experience. Two of the starters hadn’t played a snap in an FBS game. Elarbee went right to work in turning that group into — at least as far as statistics are concerned — a dramatically improved unit. In 2015, Missouri measured as one of the worst offensive lines in the country, but in 2016 it was generally middle-of-the-pack.
He did this in large part by stressing that finishing blocks was important.
“If you were blocking someone, and you were blocking 10 yards down the field, you heard him 2 yards behind you, screaming, ‘Finish!’” Adams said. “‘You’re not done yet.’”
Adams remembers watching practice film and seeing himself or one of his teammates blocking someone. He’d see Elarbee sprint toward the ball, screaming, “Finish, finish, finish!”
“Like, we think we’re finishing, but he had a different vision for us,” Adams said.
Elarbee had another challenge, in spring 2017, when, because of injuries, Missouri only had seven active offensive linemen to work with in practice. It would have been easy to wear out the Tigers’ only remaining blockers, particularly with the high-rep, fast-paced nature of the offense, but Elarbee figured out a solution.
“We were able to minimize the reps with all five,” Rutledge said. “Most of our starters were there. We were able to makeshift the minor changes and stuff like that to get through practice. Took it off their legs as much as we could. It’s a lot easier in the spring than it is in the fall, but he did a great job.”
Elarbee was very intelligent in Columbia, but he was also very caring. He got the most out of a very new, unfamiliar group of players in 2016 by turning them into one of the closest groups of people Dubinski has ever been around.
“Like most offensive line coaches, he’s aggressive ... but an incredibly caring individual,” Dubinski said. “He wanted to win, extremely competitive, demanding when it came to the work, but he also did a great job taking care of his guys, keeping it light when he needed to. Really well-rounded coach.”
The offensive linemen remember Elarbee and his wife, Holly, handing out candy to his players on Halloween. He would invite players to his house, too. Rutledge remembers Holly helping pick out an engagement ring for his now-wife.
Adams describes him as an oddball, but he also made a good point.
“No one wants not an oddball as an offensive line coach,” Adams said. “He was a guy that got the best out of you every single day.”
Halzle, though he didn’t have as large a role on the Missouri staff as he does at Tennessee, has impressed anyone wiht whom he has crossed paths. He’s coached with Heupel wherever he’s been — Oklahoma, Utah State, Missouri, UCF and Tennessee — and finally rose to the rank of quarterbacks coach at the last two destinations.
“He’s absolutely the same character as Glen and as Coach Heupel,” Dubinski said. “I can’t stress enough, the family atmosphere and how they go about their business as a group, that togetherness that they have.”
‘Proud of what we built’
Heupel took over an offense at Missouri that played eight games across October and November to end the 2015 season. In two of them, the Tigers scored 20 and 24 points. In one more, they scored 13. The rest of them, single digits.
“I don’t know how many teams there are in the NCAA,” Adams said. “Whatever it was, we were like bottom three. We went 17 quarters without scoring a touchdown. (Punter) Corey Fatony was breaking records every other day.”
Two years later, in Heupel’s second year, Missouri again played eight games across October and November. The Tigers scored 40 or more in all but two of them.
No one is surprised at similar results — along with wins — at Tennessee.
“Some people have it,” Rutledge said. “They’re able to pull people, make them go in one direction, and they’ve done that. He’s assembled a phenomenal staff. I’ve worked with pretty much all of them, to be honest with you, and that goes a long way.”
Heupel, though, when asked what he remembers most from his time at Missouri, doesn’t point to the results. He looks back most at the family atmosphere he and his staff built with the Tigers.
“First of all, you think about the relationships with players that are there, and with staff members, still staying in touch with some of those guys,” Heupel said. “Proud of what we built, from when we first got there.”