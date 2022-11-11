Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel famously served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator for two years — 2016 and ’17 — under Barry Odom. What isn’t as well known is how he treated those who played for and coached under him.

“He would have us over for dinner,” then-Missouri special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge said. “All the analysts and (graduate assistants) he would have over every Thursday night, which is very (rare).”

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

