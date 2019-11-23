If ‘ifs and buts’ were third down stops, then Missouri might have been a winner.
In the Tigers' 24-20 loss to Tennessee, the defense simply could not get off the field when it mattered. The Volunteers finished 9-of-16 on third down, good for a 56.2% conversion rate. Coming into the game, Tennessee was converting at just a tick under 42%.
But, as Missouri head coach Barry Odom noted after the game, Tennessee has the pieces it needs to get the job done.
“They have good players,” Odom said about his team’s inability to stop the Volunteers on third downs. “I was worried about the middle of the field (coming in).”
The Missouri defense was plagued by multiple problems Saturday night, particularly the poor play of an injured secondary. But the game could have turned out differently if the Tigers could have gotten off the field on third down.
Missouri entered Saturday ranked 14th in the country in third down defense, allowing a stingy 30.9% conversion rate. Obviously, something changed against Tennessee.
“To be honest, I can’t really tell you without watching film (why Tennessee was successful),” defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside said after the game.
After coming up empty on its first two, Tennessee converted five of its next six third down opportunities.
The first during that span was a third-and-8 on the second play of the second quarter. From the 22-yard line, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano found receiver Marquez Callaway for 16 yards and a first down. Tennessee got all the way down to the one before it faced its next third down.
The Vols scored a touchdown.
Two drives later, the Volunteers converted on third-and-18, a backbreaker for the Tigers, to Jauan Jennings. Odom expressed after the game that he was concerned about Jennings’ playmaking ability, and the wideout was particularly cruel to the Tigers.
The Vols faced another third down three plays later and were bailed out when Missouri cornerback Christian Holmes was flagged for pass interference on Jennings, extending the drive.
The drive ended with six for Tennessee, when Guarantano found Jennings again, and the receiver broke three tackles en route to the end zone ... on third down, of course.
In fact, all three of Tennessee’s touchdowns came on third down. The last was particularly embarrassing for the Tigers. Guarantano took a shot toward the end zone and receiver Marquez Callaway made a spectacular catch over Holmes, despite a pass interference call.
But the end of the game was when the Volunteers' ability to convert really mattered.
“(We had) a couple of third down conversions late in the game, which was huge,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Down four with under five minutes left, Missouri desperately needed a stop. After holding Tennessee to a 1-yard run on first down, Missouri forced a Guarantano incompletion to set up third down. The incompletion saved Odom his second timeout, and all but forced the Volunteers to pass again. The problem was, Tennessee completed the pass, and converted on third-and-9.
But not to worry. Odom still had two timeouts, and a stop would give Missouri another chance with the ball. All it needed was an elusive third down stop.
You can probably guess what happened next.
Tennessee converted when Guarantano calmly found Jennings over the middle. It was the Vols’ ninth third down conversion of the game, and it put the Tigers to bed.
Odom’s summation was pretty simple.
“Sometimes they made plays, and we didn’t,” Odom said.