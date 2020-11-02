Missouri players Markell Utsey, Chad Bailey and Dylan Spencer were suspended for the first half of Missouri's next game by the Southeastern Conference on Monday for fighting during a halftime brawl in Missouri's game against Florida on Saturday.
Florida players Zach Carter and Antwuan Powell were also suspended, and Gators coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000. Mullen was fined for violating SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship.
Utsey, Bailey, Spencer and Tre Williams will all miss the first half of the team's Nov. 14 game against Georgia at Memorial Stadium. Williams was ejected from the game Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct, and that ejection will carry over to the first half of the Georgia game.
"There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game."
The halftime altercation began after Trajan Jeffcoat hit Kyle Trask after he threw a hail mary on the last play of the first half. The hit wasn't penalized, but both teams rushed to midfield before a shoving match turned into a melee. Powell, Carter and Williams were all ejected after the halftime brawl.
All four players who will sit out for Missouri are on the team's two-deep depth chart. Williams has been a starter at defensive end and Missouri's new buck linebacker position, while Utsey and Spencer played significant snaps over the last two weeks filling in for injured starters. Utsey has started at defensive tackle in place of Kobie Whiteside, and Spencer started his first career game Saturday in place of an injured Xavier Delgado at left guard. Bailey has played limited snaps as a reserve linebacker.
If those starters aren't healthy, the Tigers might need to turn to reserve options. Drinkwitz said Whiteside and reserve defensive tackle Darius Robinson could return after the team's bye week, but Akial Byers could also step in if needed.
If Delgado isn't healthy, then Missouri could have a ninth different offensive lineman start a game this season. Injuries put three of the unit's starters out Saturday, and a suspension would give Missouri its third different left guard this season. Options to replace Spencer would be Mike Ruth, Luke Griffin or Jack Buford.