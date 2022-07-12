Three Missouri football players will attend the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days that take place from July 18-21 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister, safety Martez Manuel and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire will travel to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz will speak on the first day of the event and it will be broadcast on SEC Network. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. CT.
Notable representatives from around the conference include Kentucky QB Will Levis, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and Bumper Pool, Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett among others.