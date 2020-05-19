The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rates for the 2018-19 year Tuesday morning and none of Missouri’s teams are in danger of falling below the 930 multi-year threshold that entails a postseason ban.
The APR is a score that measures academic achievement based on graduation, eligibility and retention among student-athletes for an academic year.
The women’s basketball, tennis and cross country teams all scored the maximum of 1000 for APR multi-year rates. This marks the fifth consecutive perfect score for the tennis team, the second straight for coach Robin Pingeton’s squad and first since 2006-07 for the women’s cross country team.
Sixty-five Southeastern Conference teams were honored with Public Recognition Awards for their performance. Those awards were announced last week.
“Academic success is a critical component of Mizzou Athletics’ Win it Right mission, and these awards demonstrate a commitment to classroom excellence by our student-athletes, coaches and Mizzou Made staff,” athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release. “We are incredibly grateful for the critical role Mizzou’s faculty plays in the education of our 550 student-athletes and appreciate the positive learning environments they provide to all Mizzou students.”
In 2016-17, the men’s basketball team nearly fell below the 930 threshold after posting a multi-year score of 932. Now, they are up to a 958 multi-year score after recording a 979 for the 2018-19 academic year. In Frank Haith’s final year as head coach, they scored a program-low 851. They currently rank 11th in the SEC, with Auburn in first and LSU in last. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s contract lists a $12,500 raise for a multi-year score of above 970, but the team did not meet that threshold.
Missouri football nabbed a multi-year score of 973, one point higher than a year ago, and it ranks as the seventh best score in the SEC. They were a part of the 16 out of 18 Missouri teams that tied or improved their score from 2017-18.
The baseball team was seventh in the conference with a 974. Last year, they ranked last in the SEC.
Other Missouri men’s scores include: men’s cross country received a 986, men’s golf received a 994, men’s swimming and diving received a 992 and wrestling received a 989. Missouri men’s track and field had the lowest score within the program at 956.
Missouri women’s golf, gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, track & field and volleyball all recorded above a 988.
Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Delaware State and Stephen F. Austin’s men’s basketball teams will face postseason bans as well as Howard, McNeese State, Prairie View A&M and Stephen F. Austin on the gridiron. In total, 15 teams from 10 schools will be ineligible.