The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame named three former Missouri football players — Tyler Badie, Michael Maietti and Dawson Downing — to the 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.
In the Society’s 16th year, the three Tigers were part of 1,559 players selected from 313 schools, including programs from all divisions of NCAA, NAIA and sprint football.
Badie, Maietti and Downing were nominated by Missouri for completing their final year of eligibility in the fall of 2021, maintaining a minimum 3.2 GPA, meeting degree requirements and being significant contributors to the 2021 season.
Heismeyer earns Compliance Athlete of the Year
Opendorse named Missouri offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer the Compliance Athlete of the Year on Wednesday for having the most disclosures for his name, image and likeness activities of Power Five male athletes.
Heismeyer’s 11 NIL deals include Mellow Mushroom Cottleville, 573tees, Barrels Taphouse and Grill, Shamrocks, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Columbia, Raising Cane’s in Columbia and St. Peters, Sugarfire Wentzville, Jeff Ehrhardt State Farm, Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen and New Melle Bakery.
Heismeyer thanked these entities for their support on Twitter, mentioning that he is ready to eat more.
Drinkwitz to speak at coaches clinic
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is slated to be a guest speaker at the 2022 Missouri Minority Coaches Association football coaches clinic April 22-23 in St. Louis. The clinic provides an opportunity for coaches around the state to grow and network in the field, according to the organization’s website.
Drinkwitz — entering his third season with the Tigers — is the lone Power Five head coach scheduled to speak. Former Missouri tight end A.J. Ofodile, now the head coach at Festus High School, is also listed.