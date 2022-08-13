Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn committed to Missouri football’s Class of 2023, the three-star prospect announced via Instagram Live on Saturday.
Littlejohn, who is out of Gaffney, South Carolina, chose MU over offers from Appalachian State, Colorado State and Colorado, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 222-pound pledge is the 10th commitment to coach Eli Drinkwitz’s next class. He’s the first linebacker the Tigers have hauled in for next year.
Rivals has MU’s Class of 2023 ranked 62nd in the nation.
Missouri linebackers Chad Bailey and Chuck Hicks both have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Ty’Ron Hopper, who transferred in from Florida in the offseason, has three years. Xavier Simmons, a four-star prospect, and three-star Carmycah Glass both joined the Tigers as true freshman this season.