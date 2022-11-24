Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30.
Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment. The Destrehan, Louisiana, product doesn't hold another Power Five offer.
Blood measures out at 6-foot, 175 pounds, drawing interest from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Air Force and Liberty, among others. He became the fourth 2023 wide receiver to commit to Missouri, joining Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson and Nicholas DeLoach.
Wein chooses Oklahoma
Three-star edge rusher Taylor Wein committed to Oklahoma last Monday. The Class of 2023 recruit held an offer from Missouri, he announced Nov. 11. A Class of 2023 edge rusher hasn't committed to the Tigers yet.