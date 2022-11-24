Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30.

Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment. The Destrehan, Louisiana, product doesn't hold another Power Five offer.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

