Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Friday’s 29-27 win against Arkansas, the Tigers’ 2022 regular-season finale, to the final round of an intense fight.
“We talked all week about how we signed up for a 12-round fight,” Drinkwitz said. “This was round 12. Everything we worked for in January, running bleachers in the summer, two-a-days; nothing had defeated us and we weren’t letting the 12th round defeat us either.”
There aren’t many things in college sports more grueling than the 12-game regular-season football slate, especially in the Southeastern Conference. How much do you remember about the first half of Missouri’s season?
There was the 40-12 loss to Kansas State during a miserable September afternoon downpour in Manhattan, Kansas — those same Wildcats will play in the Big 12 championship on Saturday. Missouri had multiple chances to walk out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a thrilling win, only to see it slip through its grasp in an agonizing 17-14 defeat against Auburn. A week after that, the Tigers put more of a scare into top-ranked Georgia than any other team the Bulldogs faced this season.
Missouri has been punched in the gut numerous times in 2022, but as Drinkwitz alluded to, nothing truly defeated his team. The Tigers entered their bye week 2-4 then won two straight SEC games to return to .500. They fell to 4-6 after suffering a 66-24 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville, then won their remaining two games to become bowl eligible on the final day of the regular season.
What went right for Missouri after it entered its bye week as one of two SEC teams without a conference win? From quarterback Brady Cook’s continued growth to the defense’s resiliency, these are three storylines that defined the second half of the Tigers’ season.
Brady Cook’s continued on-field growth
Shortly after Missouri’s 23-10 road win against South Carolina, Drinkwitz took a minute to discuss the performance of his sophomore signal-caller. Unprompted, the coach touted Cook’s toughness, accuracy, control of the pocket and deceptive speed.
“It’s kind of a shame,” Drinkwitz said. “As much crap he takes, when he comes out and plays well he deserves to be praised, because we sure as crap have been tearing him down when he doesn’t.”
Cook finished with 277 total yards and a rushing touchdown against the Gamecocks in a dominant win that now looks even more impressive considering South Carolina finished its regular season 8-4 with back-to-back wins against top-10 ranked teams.
“He played his butt off tonight, and without him we don’t win this game,” Drinkwitz said in the media room underneath Williams-Brice Stadium back in late October. “It’s not really close. You probably should write more about that instead of calling for the backup.”
In the final five weeks of the regular season, Cook passed for over 220 yards in all but one game, contributed to 11 touchdowns with his arms and legs and didn’t throw a single interception. While Cook is quick to admit he has plenty of work to do when it comes to making reads or putting the right touch on a throw, he raises the floor of this Missouri team with his rushing ability alone — leading the Tigers in rushing in each of the final three weeks of the regular season.
Cook shut out the ever-increasing noise as fans grew more vocal about their desire to see freshman quarterback Sam Horn receive snaps. According to teammates, Cook is playing with more confidence now, something that has shown in his play in recent weeks, all capped with a 380-total-yard and two-touchdown afternoon in a must-win game against the Razorbacks.
The Tigers might not win an SEC East title with Cook at quarterback, but his gradual improvement has been one of the best storylines of the season’s final weeks. And, likely to Drinkwitz’s chagrin, Cook is beginning to receive the credit his recent play deserves.
The defense’s resilience
For the most part, it felt like the Tigers controlled the first half against Arkansas. The offense didn’t have much trouble moving the ball and scored on four of its first five possessions. When fans looked up at halftime, though, Missouri trailed 21-20.
Defense had been the Tigers’ strength for large chunks of the season, responsible for keeping them in several games when the offense struggled. For 30 minutes Friday, though, Blake Baker’s unit couldn't get off the field on third down and failed to find many answers to slow down Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Then Missouri went into halftime, and the defense rediscovered its swagger.
“We decided to buckle down as a defense,” Isaiah McGuire said. “We knew that wasn’t us, we knew we needed to give that little extra effort each and every play, and it showed in the second half.”
The Tigers didn’t concede a single touchdown in the second half as they continued to relentlessly pressure Arkansas to the tune of seven sacks. When Missouri’s offense faded down the stretch, the defense ensured 29 points would be enough to win.
For as good as the Tigers' defense has been all season, it has had to display resilience throughout the second half the year. On Friday, Missouri’s defense bounced back from a bad half. A week before, it responded after a forgettable game against Tennessee by holding New Mexico State to 14 points and forcing a pair of interceptions in a 31-point win.
Missouri isn’t going to hold every opponent to under 20 points, that’s not how college football works, but over the second half of the season it showed fans how it responds to adversity and that it won’t easily roll over — or at least if it does, as it did against Tennessee — it won’t happen again.
Missouri’s stable of pass catchers continued to step up
With his 32-yard touchdown reception against New Mexico State, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp became the sixth Missouri player to catch a touchdown pass from Cook this season. It was his first-ever reception and that it ended in six more points made it that much more special. After the Tigers’ win against the Aggies on Nov. 19, Hoerstkamp talked about how the touchdown is a product of his growing relationship with his quarterback.
“We have gotten a lot closer, and he has helped build my confidence up,” Hoerstkamp said. “Being in the SEC, there are a lot of ups and downs every week, but staying confident is the biggest thing.”
Hoerstkamp is not alone in that regard. Cook has developed good relationships with several receivers, which shows in the diversity of players who have hauled in a touchdown pass this season.
True freshman Luther Burden III led all Missouri pass catchers with six receiving touchdowns this season. He’s at his best when he catches the ball behind the line of scrimmage and can utilize his athleticism to juke defenders and race into the end zone. Sophomore Dominic Lovett led Missouri with 846 receiving yards and finished as the Tigers' best pass-catching threat deep downfield.
Continue to go down the list of pass-catching options and you’ll find Barrett Banister, who always seems to be the Tigers’ most consistent receiver and led the team in third-down receptions yet again. Mookie Cooper is continuing to grow into his role, Tauskie Dove hauled in a 43-yard touchdown against Tennessee and freshman Mekhi Miller seemingly makes a crucial catch or two every time he’s on the field.
No position on Missouri's roster is as deep as its wide receiver corps, which takes on greater importance after 247Sports’ Chris Hummer first reported Sunday that Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens next Monday.
Luckily for the Tigers, if there’s one position group with plenty of untapped potential, it’s wide receiver.