Brady Cook looks for his teammates (copy)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks for his teammates after he ran for a touchdown against Kentucky on Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

 Erin Martise/Missourian

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Friday’s 29-27 win against Arkansas, the Tigers’ 2022 regular-season finale, to the final round of an intense fight.

“We talked all week about how we signed up for a 12-round fight,” Drinkwitz said. “This was round 12. Everything we worked for in January, running bleachers in the summer, two-a-days; nothing had defeated us and we weren’t letting the 12th round defeat us either.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you