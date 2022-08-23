Harrison Mevis kicks the game-winner

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis boots a 32-yard field goal to defeat Arkansas 50-48 on the final play of Missouri’s game Dec. 5 in Columbia. Mevis was named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first team Tuesday.

A day after the Associated Press announced its preseason All-American teams, Southeastern Conference head coaches weighed in on players keeping them up at night and three Missouri players made the cut.

Coaches voted junior kicker Harrison Mevis to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first team, senior offensive lineman Javon Foster to the second team and junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine to the third team.

