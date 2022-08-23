A day after the Associated Press announced its preseason All-American teams, Southeastern Conference head coaches weighed in on players keeping them up at night and three Missouri players made the cut.
Coaches voted junior kicker Harrison Mevis to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first team, senior offensive lineman Javon Foster to the second team and junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine to the third team.
Already voted an AP preseason second-team All-American and named to the preseason All-SEC third-team, Mevis picked up yet another preseason honor ahead of his third season as a Tiger.
Slotted in at left tackle along Missouri's offensive line, Foster hopes to build upon a 2021 season in which he started all 13 games and graded as the SEC's third-best starting tackle in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.
Abrams-Draine spent the 2021 season making the transition from wide receiver to defensive back where he excelled, starting 10 games, making 37 tackles and hauling in three interceptions. This season, Abrams-Draine will make another adjustment, this time from the slot to an outside cornerback role.