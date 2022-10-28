Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month.
Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and Dec. 16 being assigned by current Tiger Scholarship Fund members and then the general public.
TSF members have first priority on tickets based on donor rank. Public orders are assigned by time of order received after TSF members. If the tickets requested are unavailable, members will be allocated to the next available seats.
Missouri football will take the gridiron in St. Louis on Sept. 23 for the first time since 2010. The contest kicks off a "Mizzou to the Lou" partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission that will feature multiple Missouri athletic teams playing in the city during the 2023-24 school year.