Brad Smith in 2003

Missouri quarterback Brad Smith carries the ball against Illinois during the Tigers’ 22-15 victory over the Fighting Illini in 2003 in St. Louis. Next season, Missouri is returning to St. Louis for a football game for the first time since 2010. Tickets for the Sept. 23 contest against Memphis are now on sale.

Missourian file photo

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month.

Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and Dec. 16 being assigned by current Tiger Scholarship Fund members and then the general public.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

